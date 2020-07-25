Two Former Commodores Join MLB Top-50 Prospects List

Minor League baseball took a devastating blow in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that wiped out the entirety of their season and threatens to cripple many teams financially.

Still, with the return of Major League Baseball on Thursday, some minor league players are getting the chance to continue this season as they await the opportunity.

Among those are the top prospects in the minor leagues, so it was little surprise when The Athletic, published a ranking of the current top-50 prospects that some former Vanderbilt Commodores would be among them. Jim Bowden, who authored the list and now writes for that website, is a former MLB general manager, having served in that capacity with two organizations before joining ESPN.

Two former Vanderbilt Commodores find themselves among the 50 players Bowden listed in his rankings.

Who are they and where do they rank?

No. 25) Kyle Wright: Atlanta Braves, Pitcher

Wright was the talk of the Grapefruit League last year as he blew away hitters all spring with his mid-90s fastball and wipeout curveball. However, that spring training success did not translate at the major-league level, although he was given only 19 2/3 innings of work to be judged. Wright should be ready this year. He is a complete pitcher with a four-pitch mix. He has two above-average breaking balls; his curveball is the best of his secondary offerings, but his hard slider can also be used to put hitters away. His changeup is als0 solid, with fade and deception."

No.27) JJ Bleday: Miami Marlins, Outfielder

"Bleday has a smooth swing, balance at the plate, effective weight transfer and a strong core, which results in above-average bat speed and clean mechanics. His best defensive position is right field; he gets good enough jumps and angles with his first-step quickness to be an above-average defender. Bleday really understands his swing and is always studying, learning and adjusting, with the ability to self-correct without needing to lean on others."

There are many more former Commodores who will be challenging for a spot on this list in the future, and hopefully, in 2021 they get their chance when, and if the minor leagues survive.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.