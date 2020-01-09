VandyMaven
Vanderbilt Baseball Secures Commitment From Colorado Standout

Greg Arias

Tim Corbin and Vanderbilt have secured another commitment from another top prospect on Wednesday with the announcement that Greyson Carter from Louisville, Colorado has verbally commented to the Commodores.

While Carter plays multiple positions in high school, it is thought that he will be a pitcher at the next level considering his fastball is consistently in the low 90's but has been clocked as high as 95 mph. 

According to Perfect Game Baseball, Carter has a grade of 10 on their PG scale. Here is what they said about the future Commodore.   

"Greysen Carter is a 2021 RHP/OF with a 6-4 205 lb. frame from Louisville, Co. who attends Fairview. Big and strong athletic build with the chance to get even stronger. Hands over the head delivery, compact arm action in back with over the top arm slot that creates a big angle to the plate, stays on line well, very little upper body lean offline for his arm slot. Fastball topped out at 93 mph with occasional nice cutting action, holds his velocity well from the stretch, fastball gets on hitters quickly, no reason he can evolve into a steady mid-90's thrower when physically mature. Firm change up to slow down hitter's bats a bit tends to slow arm on his curveball, primary fastball pitcher at present. Switch-hitter who is much stronger at present from the right side hits from a spread stance with a deep load and fast level swing, generates power to the middle of the field right-handed and projects lots of power. Excellent student." 

While there will be a learning curve for Carter, he has something that can't be taught when it comes to velocity and will give Corbin yet another top-notch arm to have in the future. After all, you can never have enough pitching.  

