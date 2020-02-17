CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report

Greg Arias

Nashville, Tn.- The Vanderbilt Commodores lost two of three over the weekend in the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Az. Here is a look at the weekend and what's to come this week.   

Ovearll Record: 1-2, 0-0 SEC

Streak: Lost 1

Last Week’s Results (1-2)

Friday, Feb. 14 vs. No. 13 Michigan – Loss, 4-3

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. UConn – Win, 6-1

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Cal Poly – Loss, 9-8

This Week (Times Central)

Tuesday, Feb. 18 vs. South Alabama — 4:30 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. South Alabama — 4:30 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Illinois-Chicago – 4:30 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Illinois-Chicago – 2 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Illinois-Chicago – 1 p.m. [SEC Network+]

Commodore Notes

No. 2 Vanderbilt dropped 2 of 3 at the second-annual MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament over the weekend at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Commodores turned in two strong starts from Mason Hickman and Kumar Rocker, respectively, who did not allow an earned run in a combined 11 innings.

Vanderbilt hit .240 on the weekend and struggled further with runners on base, batting .170 (9-for-53). The Commodores, who led the SEC in fielding percentage a season ago, committed nine errors during their three games.

Michigan’s Matthew Schmidt hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to give Michigan a 4-3 win over Vanderbilt in the 2020 season opener. The Wolverines were down to their final two outs before a one-out Clark Elliott single brought Schmidt to the plate. He took a 1-1 pitch from Vandy closer Tyler Brown out to left for the eventual game-winner.

Vanderbilt overcame a slow start, using a four-run sixth and steady pitching from Rocker to power past UConn 6-1 on Saturday night. Commodore freshman CJ Rodriguez (4-for-4) paced the way, highlighted by a one-out, two-RBI single in the sixth. The four hits were the most by a freshman since Isaiah Thomas registered as many April 30, 2019, against Tennessee Tech.

Fellow freshman Carter Young plated Spencer Jones (hit by pitch) on a squeeze bunt single before coming around to score on Rodriguez’s third hit. Rocker held the Huskies hitless with runners aboard (0-for-3) and to a .105 average (2-for-19) overall. He permitted three walks and one run (none earned) while striking out nine across six innings.

Cal Poly surrendered a five-run lead only to pounce for two runs in the ninth including a walk-off sacrifice fly from Tate Samuelson to upended second-ranked Vanderbilt, 9-8 at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament on Sunday.

Vanderbilt committed four errors and surrendered eight walks. Offensively, the Commodores batted .200 (2-for-10) with runners in scoring position. Cal Poly totaled 12 hits with the top six in the order contributing eight of the club’s nine RBIs.

With two outs in the eighth, Harrison Ray deposited a 1-0 slider onto the left-field berm for a game-tying three-run home run. The senior’s fifth career long ball followed by a fielder’s choice RBI’s from Spencer Jones and Will Duff. One inning later, Will Duff lined a sacrifice fly into center for an 8-7 advantage.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodores Fall to No.5 in Latest Baseball America Rankings

It was a tough weekend for the Vanderbilt Commodores in the desert as they dropped two of three games over the weekend. Those losses caused them to drop in the latest Baseball America rankings.

Greg Arias

Commodores come from Behind, only to drop Heartbreaker to Cal-Poly 9-8

Jake Eder and Chris McElvain both struggled on the mound, but the Commodores came from behind to take the lead only to see Cal-Poly walk off with a 9-8 win on the final day of opening weekend at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale Az.

Greg Arias

No Comeback Needed as Gators Never Look Back, Crush Commodores 84-66

Vanderbilt falls down 29 points at the break and never recover in Gainesville.

Kris Freeman

Vandy Boys Bounce back with 6-1 win over UConn on day two of MLB4

The Vanderbilt Commodores got their first win of the season on Saturday, bouncing back from their season-opening loss to capture a 6-1 in over UConn at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale, Az.

Greg Arias

Recapping: Tough day in the Desert for Vandy Boys in Season Opener

Commodores fall 4-3 to Michigan on Schmidt's 9th inning two-run home run.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Florida Edition Part II

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators in the O-Dome tonight at 7 pm.

Greg Arias

Commodores came Close last time, can they Upend Florida in Gainesville Tonight

The Vanderbilt men's basketball team has one conference win so far this season, at home, can they get one on the road as they look to knock off Florida in Gainesville tonight.

Greg Arias

Michigan Overtakes Commodores with 9th Inning Homerun for 4-3 win.

Michigan got a small measure of revenge in their 4-3 win thanks to a Matt Schmidt two-run home run off Vanderbilt closer Tyler Brown in the top of the 9th inning at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale, Az.

Greg Arias

Commodores look to defend Gator Invitational championship

Spring golf season begins with Commodores looking to defend Gator Invitational championship.

Greg Arias

More from Justyn-Henry Malloy on his role this Season for Vandy Boys

As Vanderbilt begins its 2020 season this evening in Scottsdale, Az. what role will Justyn-Henry Malloy play this season?

Greg Arias