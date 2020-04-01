Vanderbilt Baseball, Who Might Return For A Second Senior Season

In light of the NCAA ruling on Monday to allow spring sports athletes who lost their senior seasons because of the cancellations of all sporting event in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, another season of eligibility, universities, and coaches are now left to wrestle with the decisions on how, and if to bring back these athletes.

The same can be said of the athletes, who now must decide whether to move forward with their lives or to put the future on hold for one last shot at the sport they love.

As student-athletes, that decision will be hardest on those who do not have a future past college, or with some sports, a professional league with which to attempt to continue forward athletically.

Baseball is not one of those sports, and for the Vanderbilt Commodores, so many of their players were major league caliber when they stepped foot on campus.

There is still a decision to be made, but regardless of that decision, for the Vandy Boys, there will be an opportunity to continue playing if they were to decide to return for one more season and a shot at repeating as national champions.

The Commodores and head coach Tim Corbin would be only slightly affected if their seniors want to return, as the team had just two seniors on the roster in 2020.

Ty Duvall and Harrison Ray are those senior who now must weigh their options, which would be heading off to the minor leagues, as both players are likely to at least have a chance to continue into the professional ranks, move forward without sports, or return to Vanderbilt for another season with the hopes of enhancing their positions in the eyes of the pros or to have one last run for another title.

Should those two players decide to return, it would certainly add to the returning roster for Vanderbilt in 2021, but that remains to be seen.

But will the university be willing to foot the bill for their return?

That's a separate question in and of itself.

So there are more questions than answers at this point, but there are certainly some days of thought and tough decisions facing both sides.