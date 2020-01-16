Vanderbilt's Austin Martin Potential Golden Spikes Candidate

It's no secret that Vanderbilt's Austin Martin is one of the top college baseball players in the nation, so it should also come as no surprise that he is on the shortlist for most every award available for position players/hitters in the sport for the 2020 season.

After being one of the leaders for the Commodores in their record-setting 59 win season a year ago, Martin will, without doubt, fill that role and more this season as Tim Corbin looks to replace players such as J.J. Bleday and others who played key roles on that national title-winning team.

The NCAA site released a list of potential candidates to take home the Golden Spikes Award this season, listing one player at each position based on their guess as to which position each player would play the most at for their respective teams this season.

Martin, who looks like he will spend the majority of his time at third base was the easy choice of the nine to fill that position on their list.

Here is what they said of Martin, and you can read the entire article here.

"Martin is a guy who can — and likely will — play all over the place, but should find his home base at the hot corner, especially after the Jayson Gonzalez injury. The junior was a Golden Spikes and Dick Howser semifinalist and was simply one of the best all-around players in college baseball, leading the SEC with a .392 batting average and .486 on-base percentage while also earning SEC All-Defensive team accolades. If the Vandy Boys make another run to Omaha, Martin will be leading the way." "On deck: Alex Binelas, Louisville"

The Commodores kick of defense of their championship on Valentine's Day, Feb.14 as they take on Michigan, the team they defeated last season to win the title. The game will be played in Scottsdale Az.