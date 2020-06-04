CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vandy Baseball Commits and the MLB Draft

Greg Arias

The landscape of Major League Baseball has changed dramatically in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic where there will be no minor league baseball played this season, and the future of may minor league franchises remain in doubt moving forward. 

It also impacted the coming Draft where there will be just five rounds of selections in 2020.

"The first, and most obvious, ramifications of the Draft being reduced to five rounds is that teams are simply going to be signing a lot fewer players than in most years. But with no Minor League baseball being played, there is nowhere for those players to go out and play," according to an article by Jonathan Mayo of MLB Network. "The flip side of that coin could be that the 2021 Draft might be incredibly deep. Typically, the best college players sign after their junior year, but many could choose to head back to college if they aren’t drafted and re-enter the Draft next year, rather than signing for the $20,000 maximum."

What does that mean for Tim Corbin and Vanderbilt in terms of their 202 recruiting class?

While that's not totally clear, it could be a positive development for the most part. 

In a recent ranking by PrepBaseballReport.com, only two of Vanderbilt's top recruits are ranked in the top 30, meaning that should those ranking be correct, only Robert Hassell III and Pete Crow-Armstrong would be selected in the first round where the biggest bonus money would be available. 

Per the rankings, Hassell III is the No.13 ranked prospect while Crow-Armstrong is No.16. 

While both could be selected, with potentially limited spots available in the current landscape of the minor league systems, plus the uncertainty surrounding MLB's season itself, could both Hassell and Crow-Armstrong opt for college and pass on the dollars?

The fact those same figures would most likely still be available after their college careers and when MLB has moved beyond the current uncertainties could become factors in their decisions.

Of the remainder of the Commodores class, there is the chance some could decide to make the jump if, and when they hear their name called in any of the five rounds, but that seems less of a likelihood-based on the current circumstance of the system. 

One thing is certain, there will be more eyes of the college baseball world watching this Draft than most others because what last year might have been a foregone conclusion as for which players would opt for the money over college, this season's issues place those conclusions in a less certain light. 

Regardless, the Commodores baseball program will remain a top contender, but it could jump to another level if both Hassell and Crow-Armstrong join the roster, and that would be fun to see. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Commodores Named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans

Publication recognizes Commodores during shortened season.

Greg Arias

Two SEC Coaching Legends Have Passed Away This Week

The Southeastern Conference now mourns the loss of two coaching legends with the passing of both Auburn's Pat Dye and Tennessee's Johnny Majors this week.

Greg Arias

Around the SEC: Items from Across the Conference

The first edition of our new SEC Notebook feature from the publishers of all Sports Illustrated site publishers throughout the conference.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Golf Coach Scott Limbaugh Honored

Scott Limbaugh honored by Golf Coaches Association of America

Greg Arias

Pitching Powered Commodores in 2020 and Should Again Next Season

A closer look at the numbers from Vanderbilt's pitching staff in 2020 should bring excitement to fans for the 2021 season, as some of these numbers are unbelievable.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Makes Top 8 for Three Star Texas Recruit

Three-star Texas wide receiver Da'wain Lofton has released his final eight teams, and Vanderbilt is among them.

Greg Arias

MLB Pitcher of the Future; Former Vanderbilt Star Walker Buehler in Discussion

Who will be the face of Major League Baseball's top pitcher in the future? Former Vanderbilt star Walker Buehler is in the conversation.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Recruit Ryan Mutombo, Class of 2021

The name Mutombo should be very familiar to basketball fans, and it might become one Vanderbilt fans to remember for the recruiting class of 2021.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason Shares Powerful Thoughts

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason shared his thoughts on the current situation engulfing our nation.

Greg Arias

Missing NCAA Baseball Regionals? How About These Projections?

This would have been the weekend when NCAA Division I is weeding down the 64 teams selected for the 2020 championship down to the 16 Super Regional squads.

Greg Arias