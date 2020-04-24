CommodoreCountry
Akeem Odusipe Officially Signs With Vanderbilt Basketball

Greg Arias


NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse has announced the signing of Akeem Odusipe, a 6-foot-9 center from Lagos, Nigeria, to a National Letter of Intent. Odusipe will be eligible to play for the Commodores in the 2020-21 season.

“Akeem is a stellar addition to our team and we can’t wait to welcome him and his family to Nashville,” said Stackhouse. “He is an athletic big body who has made improvements to his game throughout his career with a relentless work ethic, and we think he will be a great fit for our program with tremendous upside.”

Odusipe played high school basketball at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, where he helped lead his team to a 25-4 record this past season and the Division II-AA state title. He was named a first-team Division II-AA all-conference and all-state selection for his play on the court as a senior.

Odusipe is an explosive big man with tremendous athletic ability and emerged nationally as a top-25 center prospect in the class of 2020 after averaging 16.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, while shooting 62.3% from the floor. He finished his career with 1,200 points, 850 rebounds, and 175 blocks. He chose the Commodores over Georgia, Maryland and West Virginia.

“I chose Vanderbilt because I believe that playing for Coach Stackhouse and his staff will improve my game,” said Odusipe. “I’ll be able to gain tremendous knowledge from Coach Stackhouse because he knows so much about the game. I also chose Vanderbilt because of the education and academic reputation. There is so much I can achieve with a Vanderbilt education.”

Odusipe is Vanderbilt’s third member of the 2020 class, joining Myles Stute from Washington, D.C., and Tyrin Lawrence of Monticello, Georgia.

NOTE: Content courtesy of Vanderbilt Athletics press release. 

