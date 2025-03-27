Another Vanderbilt Player Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The list of Vanderbilt players entering the NCAA transfer portal continues to grow.
According an On3 report, guard Jordan Williams entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Vanderbilt.
Williams appeared in 10 games this season, averaging 3.7 minutes in those games. He scored 12 total points (5-of-11 field goals) and six rebounds. In the 2023-24 season, Williams played in 27 games and had 10 starts. He averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game and dished out 14 assists.
Williams joins Jaylen Carey, Alex Hemenway, Karris Bilal and JaQualon Roberts as former Commodores entering the transfer portal. Carey is the most significant name on the list after averaging eight points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting .488 from the field and .231 from three-point range in 33 games this season.
Roberts played in 21 games for Vanderbilt and scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Bilal and Hemenway did not play for the Commodores this season.
In today’s world of college sports, there will always be players coming and going. However, there isn’t expected to much movement for Vanderbilt as last offseason when first-year coach Mark Byington had brought in 11 transfer players, including Carey.
That transfer class was able to give Vanderbilt a 20-win season and its first appearance in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017. Despite the Commodores losing their last four games, including one-and-done appearances in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, the season was a huge success.