Vanderbilt Loses Significant Contributor to NCAA Transfer Portal
Vanderbilt’s list of players entering the transfer portal has grown to four with addition of two more players, including one significant contributor.
Jaylen Carey will enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3, after just one season with the Commodores. Carey was a major contributor for this season, appearing in all 33 games and averaged 20.2 minutes per game. However, Carey mostly came off the bench and started just one game during the season.
Carey averaged eight points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting .488 from the field and .231 from three-point range. Carey later confirmed the report with a message on his Twitter/X account.
“To the coaches and support staff thank you for the impact you’ve had on my development both on and off the court,” Carey said in his post. “To my teammates I want to say thanks for always sticking by me and believing in me. I'll cherish all the memories and wish you all the best in your future endeavors. To the fans your support has meant the world to me and I will always remember you.”
That’s a pretty big loss for Vanderbilt as there were times Carey’s play was the reason Vanderbilt won. The February 8 game against Texas the Commodores won 86-78 comes to mind. Carey had 18 points and 14 points.
Guard Alex Hemenway also entered the transfer portal this week. He didn’t play in any games this season after transferring from Clemson where he spent five seasons that ended after a season-ending injury cut short is 2023-24 season.
Carey and Hemenway join Karris Bilal and JaQualon Roberts as Commodores choosing to leave the program. Bilal also didn’t appear in any games for Vanderbilt this season. Roberts averaged 4.6 ppg and 0.8 rpg in 21 appearances.