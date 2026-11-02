Bellarmine at No. 24 Vanderbilt Basketball: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates and TV Information

NASHVILLE — The wait is officially over.

Vanderbilt basketball is back for the 2026-27 college basketball season as the Commodores begin their campaign tonight with a home matchup against Bellarmine. The newest college basketball season began over the weekend with Notre Dame taking on Villanova in Rome, Italy Sunday.

Vanderbilt is coming off an offseason where it took action in building a roster that is prepared to go further than it did a season ago. Last season, Vanderbilt saw its season end with a 27-9 record and an appearance in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. This year, Vanderbilt enters the season ranked No. 24 in the preseason AP Top 25.

Vanderbilt and Bellarmine are scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Here is all the information you need to know before tonight’s tipoff.

Latest Injury News from Bellarmine at No. 24 Vanderbilt

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– Vanderbilt freshman guard Gabe Nesmith will be out for tonight’s season-opener, head coach Mark Byington said Friday. There is no exact date for Nesmith’s return.

Bellarmine at No. 24 Vanderbilt Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Bellarmine (0-0) vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt (0-0)

When: Monday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network+

Series History: This is the first time Vanderbilt and Bellarmine will meet in basketball.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt lost its final exhibition game to Miami by a score

Last time out, Bellarmine: Bellarmine played an exhibition game against Wright State that was closed to the media.

Betting Odds for Bellarmine at No. 24 Vanderbilt

Spread: Vanderbilt -35.5 points

Over/Under: 159.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for Bellarmine at No. 24 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt wing Chandler Bing is back for his second season in Nashville. His defensive skillset brings plenty of hope for the Commodores this season. Read Joey Dwyer’s story on why Mark Byington believes Bing can be a first team defensive player in the SEC.

Auburn forward transfer Sebastian Williams-Adams is uniquely himself on and off the basketball court. It makes Vanderbilt believe Willams-Adams is a special person to have in the program. Read Joey Dwyer’s exclusive story on Williams-Adams’ personality.

Vanderbilt enters the season with high hopes it can make a deep run this year. What are the best and worst case scenarios for this winter? Read Graham Baakko’s story on what the floor and ceiling is for Vanderbilt’s 2026-27 season.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.