CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

College Basketball Coach Has Unique Idea For NCAA Tournament

Greg Arias

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA elected to cancel the remainder of conference basketball tournaments and the NCAA Tournament in March to protect players, coaches, workers, and fans from potentially contracting or spreading the virus. 

Because of that decision, there will be no NCAA champions for the 2019-20 season unless you take the suggestion of one Power Five conference head basketball coach. 

Bob Huggins, head basketball coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers has a suggestion on how to crown a champion after all. 

This story was first shared on our Sports Illustrated West Virginia site by Quinn Birkitt as Huggins, appearing on a phone interview with The Cook and Joe Show in Pittsburgh, introduced the idea of holding the NCAA Tournament to open the 2020-21 basketball season.   

“So why don’t we start the season off with the NCAA tournament? The NCAA can get its money and distribute it to the schools. It solves a lot of problems. They know who was in it and who was going to play who. They know where we were going to play. What’s it going to take? Three weekends? Big deal. Kids aren’t going to miss class that much. You’re going to play on the weekends,” said Huggins.

While the idea itself is not terrible, some issues would make its application challenging and different. 

First, the venues booked to host the regionals through the Final Four might not be available at the time needed to make this happen. 

Secondly, with NCAA not granting an extra year of eligibility to basketball players, the teams that would take part in the 68 team field would be markedly different than the teams that ended the previous season. That would mean whoever won the tournament might not be the team that would have cut down the nets had things gone as initially scheduled. 

While basketball fans might love the idea of two NCAA Tournaments in one season, it is highly unlikely that the powers that be in Indianapolis would think much of the plan, though never say never when it comes to the NCAA and money. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tyrin Lawrence Commits To The Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt adds talented three-star combo guard Tyrin Lawrence after the Georgia native committed to the Commodores on Thursday.

Greg Arias

Lawrence One Of Top Remaining Players In Nation, Could He Be A Commodore

Tyrin Lawrence is one of the top remaining uncommitted high school basketball players in the nation and will make his decision known this afternoon between Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and California.

Greg Arias

Sports Illustrated Five Round NFL Mock Draft: No Trades

Where do the Vanderbilt Commodores players in the 2020 NFL Draft fall in Sports Illustrated's latest five-round mock draft?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Stackhouse Regrets NBA Season Playing With Michael Jordan

Vanderbilt Commodores head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse got to spend one season playing with his childhood idol Michael Jordan in the NBA but now regrets it.

Greg Arias

The Debate Continues, Expanding College Football Playoffs Or Not

Everyone has an opinion on potentially expanding the college playoff system, and everyone thinks theirs is correct.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Hustler "Isolated Together" Question

The inquiring minds of the ladies and gentlemen of The Vanderbilt Hustler led me to this one.

Greg Arias

How Close Are We To Missing Football In 2020

An in depth look into the the growing possibility of a season without football.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Walker Grisanti Offers Guidance To Help Us Through This Time

Vanderbilt volunteer strength and conditioning coach provides tips, strength plans for us all during this uncertain time.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft Prospects Face Unusual Circumstance This Year

The NFL Draft will go forward as planned, but it will be unlike anything we've ever seen and that includes the selected players themselves.

Greg Arias

Recruiting: Vanderbilt Basketball Prospect Set To Announce Decision Thursday

Tyrin Lawrence will make his decision known with an announcement on Thursday at 3 pm CST through Sports Illustrated All-American. His final three includes Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias