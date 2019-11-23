Commodore Women Blowout Furman 74-46

The Vanderbilt Commodores women's basketball team overcame a sluggish start Friday afternoon against the visiting Paladins of Furman to improve to 3-1 with an impressive 74-46 blowout victory.

The Commodores were just 3 of 10 shooting from the field in the first 5:21 including missing four point blank layups in the opening minutes, but thing changed following the first media timeout of the game.

From that point the Commodores shooter began to connect, finishing the first half 14 of 31 for 45.2%.

Brinae Alexander led the Commodores with 15 first half points, 9 of her points coming on three-pojnt baskets. She would end the first half 3 of 5 from long range, and 6 of 10 from the floor overall as the Commodores took a ten point 36-26 advantage to the intermission.

Le'Jzae Davidson led Furman with five points in the first half.

The early minutes of the third quarter were dominated by the Commodores as they raced out to a 20 point advantage 48-28 led by Mariella Fasoula and Jordyn Cambridge as Fasoula tallied 6 points along with Cambridge who added 4 in the first 6 minutes of the quarter.

From there the Commodores continued to increase their advantage in the third period, ending the quarter on a 13-2 run of the final 4:31 of the period to take a 61-34 advantage to the final frame.

The final quarter was all Commodores as the ladies continued to add to their lead in the final period, leading by as much as 30 on multiple occasions in the frame.

The lone negative on the evening was an injury to freshman forward, Kyndall Golden who went down with 3:30 left in the fourth with an apparent left knee injury. Golden needed assistance to the locker room and was unable to put any weight on her left leg.

On the evening the Commodores connected on 29 of 67 shots for 43 % as they were never threatend in the final three quarters by the visitor.

Alexander finished the game as the leading scorer for the Commodores with 17 points, followed by Fasoula with 16 and Cambridge with 14.

Lindsey Taylor led Furman with 11 points and was the only Paladin player in double figures.

The Commodores return to action on Munday as they travel across town to take on Tennessee State in a 6pm tipoff at Gentry Center.