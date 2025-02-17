Find Out if Vanderbilt Got Closer to Rejoining the Top 25

.@VandyWBB's Mikayla Blakes ( @mikaylablakes ) is having a quite the freshman season!



Take a look at what Blakes is doing so far this season. 👀



23.0 points

3.4 rebounds

3.1 assists

2.5 steals

34.9 Player Efficiency Rating

121.0 Player Offensive Rating

+32.1 Net Rating

810… https://t.co/8YTrVHvcVn