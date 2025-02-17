Find Out if Vanderbilt Got Closer to Rejoining the Top 25
Vanderbilt women’s basketball team played a lot of basketball last week, but didn’t gain much ground in rejoining the top 25. The Commodores (19-7, 6-6 SEC) received just two votes in the latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll released Monday.
Both of Vanderbilt’s games last week went into overtime. Thursday’s game against Mississippi State went into double overtime with the Bulldogs emerging victorious, 85-77. The Commodores beat Auburn 98-88 in overtime Sunday behind a record-setting performance from freshman Mikayla Blakes, whose 55 points set a new Division I freshman record.
Vanderbilt has just four games left before the SEC tournament begins and half of those are against ranked teams. The Commodores will face both of those teams this week, starting with No. 16 Oklahoma (19-6, 7-5 SEC) at 6 p.m. Thursday and No. 6 South Carolina (23-3, 11-1 SEC) at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both games will air on SEC Network+.
Here’s the complete poll released Monday:
AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll
1. Notre Dame (22-2)
2. Texas (26-2)
3. UCLA (24-1)
4. USC (24-3)
5. UConn (24-3)
6. South Carolina (23-3)
7. LSU (25-2)
8. Ohio State (21-3)
9. North Carolina (23-4)
10. TCU (24-3)
11. Duke (20-5)
12. Kansas State (24-3)
13. North Carolina State (20-5)
14. Kentucky (20-4)
15. Tennessee (19-6)
16. Oklahoma (19-6)
17. West Virginia (20-5)
18. Alabama (20-5)
19. Baylor (22-5)
20. Georgia Tech (21-5)
21. Maryland (19-6)
22. Michigan State (19-6)
23. Creighton (21-4)
24. Oklahoma State (20-5)
25. Illinois (21-5)
Others receiving votes: California 48, Utah 43, Louisville 28, South Dakota St. 17, Florida St. 16, Richmond 10, Michigan 10, Mississippi 10, James Madison 2, Vanderbilt 2, Harvard 1.