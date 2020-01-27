For Vanderbilt, Forget the Streaks, Focus on Every Positive

It's miserable right now if you are a fan of Vanderbilt University's major sports programs- yes baseball is coming to save the day, but there's still a lot of roundball remaining to endure- and things aren't likely to turn around soon enough to salvage this basketball season.

There's no avoiding the elephant in the that is the Commodores record-tying 24th consecutive regular-season SEC loss and the reality that they could well hold that record alone late Wednesday night after their visit to Lexington. It's a record that no one wants, but that Vanderbilt now sits tied with Sewanee, who set the previous mark in the 1938-40 seasons.

This on the heels of a 3-9 football season where fans were called for a change at the head coach that went unanswered.

While baseball is important and will be a rallying point for Commodore faithful in the coming months, the realities of where the other two men's major sports currently reside are real and it's painful.

Over the last three days, I spent time talking to people I know who were not only Vanderbilt students, but also football and basketball student-athletes, and to a person, they all are suffering every single loss right along with the current players and coaches.

I'm sure I'll get crushed for saying this now, but now is exactly the time fans who aren't looking, or haven't already burned their gear and left the fanbase should be looking for any and every positive they can find right now, especially for a basketball coach who is in season one and playing with the hand he was left by the previous regime.

I know that's a lousy idea, especially for longtime supporters when I'm the new guy who just began covering the Commodores six months ago. However, keep in mind that I grew up here and have seen this same scenario for decades, at least as it pertains to football.

So then why would I say this when I know I'm going to be taken to task?

For one, I have thick skin and can take the heat for my thoughts and for writing them down for public consumption. And two, it's really all anyone can do at this point.

All the negative comments on social media are expected but only serve as a venting ground for fans displeasure, and that might make one feel better when finished, but it won't change a single thing on the court or guarantee the end of this losing period.

So Wednesday night when the Commodores take to the court at Rupp Arena, know that I will be sitting courtside watching and enduring the same thing you are and hoping upon hope that I have something happy and positive to write about later that evening.

Until then, look for a positive, any positive and hold on to it because that might be all we get this season.