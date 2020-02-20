Former Commodores Coach Kevin Stallings Earns Show Cause from NCAA

Former Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Kevin Stallings has run afoul of the NCAA and has been hit with a three-year show-cause order for NCAA rules violations while head coach at the University of Pittsburgh.

According to the report, violations include three non-coaching staff members who were allowed "to perform coaching duties, resulting in the program exceeding the number of permissible coaches," The negotiated resolution also concluded that "the former men's basketball coach developed an alert system to ensure non-coaching staff would not be caught on the practice floor coaching student-athletes."

The NCAA further detailed that Stallings also ordered the deletion of practice video "in an attempt to prevent the administration from confirming violations had occurred," according to Thursday's announcement.

"The university conducted adequate spot checks of the program, but the agreement said the violations were undetected in part due to the program's practice of playing music to indicate when outside parties were present at the practice facility," according to Thursday's anouncement. "Football quality control staff members reported that they would make sure they were not near student-athletes when hearing the music."

Pittsburgh's football team was also hit with penalties from the same investigation.

Here is a list of the penalties for both football and basketball programs.

Three years of probation. A $5,000 fine plus 0.5% of each of the men's basketball and football budgets. A show-cause order for the head football coach withholding him from two days of team practices in August 2020. He also did not participate in one week of off-campus recruiting during the Dec. 1, 2019, through Feb. 1, 2020, contact period. A three-year show-cause order for the former men's basketball coach. If he is employed by a member school during that time, he must be suspended from 30% of the first season of his employment. A three-year show-cause order for the former director of basketball operations. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply. A reduction in men's basketball recruiting person days by 17 during the 2017-18 academic year. A reduction in the number of men's basketball countable coaches by one at regular practice for 16 hours during the 2019-20 academic year. A reduction in men's basketball countable athletically related activities hours in the spring of 2020 from 20 to 18 (in-season) and eight to seven (out-of-season). A reduction of countable athletically related activities for the football program by eight hours and the number of countable coaches by one for two days of practice during the 2018 football season. A reduction in the number of football countable coaches by one for four days of practice in the 2019-20 academic year. Two football quality control staff members must be removed from practice for three days during the 2019-20

Stallings was hired as the head men's coach at Vanderbilt in 1999 and spent 17 seasons in that position before leaving for Pittsburgh in 2016.

During his tenure at Vanderbilt, Stalling posted a record of 332-220 and became the school's all-time wins leader in 2013.

