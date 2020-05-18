CommodoreCountry
Issac McBride Officially Joins Vanderbilt Commodores Basketball Team

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse announced the addition of transfer Isaac McBride to the Commodores’ roster for the 2020-21 season. McBride spent the first month of his freshman season at Kansas.

McBride, a 6-foot-1 guard from Little Rock, Arkansas, signed with the Jayhawks in 2018 after setting Baptist Preparatory School’s single-season scoring record as a sophomore (707 points), junior (883) and senior (983). His prep team posted a 117-22 record throughout his career, won three state titles, and advanced to the state tournament all four years.

“We are thrilled to have Isaac and his family join us at Vanderbilt,” said Stackhouse. “He is a quick and explosive athlete who can play both guard positions and is a young man who can really score the basketball. He is a tremendous leader, both on and off the court, and we look forward to having him as a Commodore.”

McBride was named the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and was a three-time all-state selection after an illustrious prep career. He scored a school-record 58 points in a game his senior season and averaged 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists during his final season while guiding Baptist to the 3A state quarterfinals. He tallied 30 or more points in 16 games his senior season. As a junior, McBride averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

He was also rated as a four-star player by Rivals.com in the Class of 2019.

McBride is the son of Issac and Barbara McBride, and he has an older sister, Myia. His uncle, Reggie Coleman, played football at Tennessee and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003.

“Vanderbilt was a gift from God as a new fresh chapter in my life,” said McBride. “The coaching staff, teammates, and community welcomed me with open arms. Now, I just want to help the team be successful and receive the best education in the world.” 

NOTE: Content provided by Vanderbilt Basketball press release. 

