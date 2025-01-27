Joe Lunardi Gives Promising Prediction for Vanderbilt Commodores Tourney Hopes
The Vanderbilt Commodores are in the midst of one of the most successful calendar years for athletics the program has seen in quite some time.
After the football program finished its season with a 7-6 record, their first winning mark since 2013, the basketball program is well on its way to greatness with a 16-4 record overall and a 4-3 mark in conference play.
The Southeastern Conference as a whole this year has made its mark on college basketball, letting the world know that they are no longer just a football conference and that they are not programs to be taken lightly on the hardwood.
College basketball insider Joe Lunardi recently spoke on ESPN's Sportscenter on how strong the conference has been this year, stating that they could break the record of teams from one conference in the NCAA Tournament.
"I can't believe I keep typing the number 13 and the same conference in the same line, but here we are," he said during Sunday's SportsCenter. "And that Texas highlight you showed of Tramon Mark's layup to beat Texas A&M is what kept the SEC with 13 of its 16 teams in the field. Of course, Auburn is at the top of that list and rightfully so. I think there is an excellent chance that we're going to break the record of bids from a conference in a year. The record is 11, 11 out of 16 by the Big East back in 2011. And I think the SEC getting at least a dozen, I would bet your mortgage payment on that."
This bodes well for the Commodores, as they currently sit in seventh in the SEC, with only the Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Mississippi State Bull Dogs ranked higher.
Vandy has not played well against those teams to this point in the year, holding only a 1-3 record against four of those teams, but their most recent victory came in a contest with the Kentucky Wildcats who are ranked ninth in the nation despite being ranked lower in the conference.
It has been an exciting year in Nashville, and the joy and excitement could last deep into March and maybe even April with the way the men's basketball program has played to this point in the year.