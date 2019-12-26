Like Football, Vanderbilt Basketball Needs Talent Infusion

Talent is key in any sport, and the Vanderbilt Commodores football and men's basketball teams are prime examples of programs in need of more talent.

Now that the early signing period of college football has come and gone, only National Signing Day in February remains for head coach Derek Mason and his staff to finalize their latest class of new Commodores.

Jerry Stackhouse is in the midst of his first season as the head men's basketball coach at Vanderbilt, and he too is in need of a talent infusion when the time comes for high school basketball players to ink their names with their future schools.

With that in mind, it's time to take an early look at some of the current high school prospects who are interested in Stackhouse and the Commodores.

COMMITMENTS

Myles Stute- Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. 6'6" 220 3-Star SF: Stute is a tremendous athlete who's played top competition with Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C. Now the No. 163 ranked prospect in the 247Sports Composite Ranking for the class of 2020. SIGNED WITH VANDERBILT

INTERESTED PROSPECTS

Mwani WIlkinson- Bishop Gorman. , Las Vegas, Nv. 6'6" 195 4-Star PF: Possesses a tremendous physique and top-level athleticism. Wilkinson excels in a fast-paced game. He's still learning the game, and his offensive skill level is developing. A willing and capable rebounder, he is a versatile and playmaking defender.

Dylan Cardwell- McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. 6'10" 220 4-Star C: Has offers from UConn, Tennessee Georgia, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt. The tall, long-player has a great frame and room to add muscle and bulk, both things the current Vanderbilt team is lacking and must find going forward. He has a strong interest in Vanderbilt.

OTHER PROSPECTS

Jayden Stone- Sunrise Christian, Wichita, Ks. 6'3" 175 4-Star SG

Matthew Alexander-Moncrief- Orangeville Prep, Mono, Ontario-Canada- 6'7" 195 4-Star SF