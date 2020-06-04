Latest Sports Illustrated NBA Mock Draft: Nesmith Taken, Lee Undrafted

Sports Illustrated's NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo has released his latest mock draft, including all 60 selections for the two-round event set for June 25.

According to Woo, only one of the two former Vanderbilt Commodore basketball standouts eligible to be selected in this draft will be taken by an NBA franchise.

Aaron Nesmith, who, according to this mock, will be heading to Minnesota to play for the Timberwolves. The 6'6" shooting guard would be the No.16 overall selection of the first round.

Woo shared this on Nesmith and his projection for the Timberwolves.

"Although he profiles best as a solid role player, Nesmith has a shot at the back end of the lottery given the premium on jump shooting. Minnesota will have some flexibility with two first-round picks, and while they have a number of wings on the roster, there’s still room to upgrade with more perimeter shooting. Although there are questions about his auxiliary skill set, Nesmith has a chance to be a dangerous off-ball threat and offers enough athletically to keep up on the defensive end. He’s not necessarily a flashy pick, but if you think along the lines of Joe Harris, it’s easy to see Nesmith at least being useful in some capacity. He’s likely to land somewhere in the Top 20."

The other former Commodores, Saben Lee, was not selected by Woo by any team during the 60 selections.

Should Lee go undrafted, he could make it onto a roster as a free agent, but that road is tougher than one for a drafted player.

Lee is a scorer and should get the opportunity to earn a shot somewhere as a free agent based on that skill alone, but returning to Vanderbilt would seem like the best move for him as a player. That, however, is his decision, and while things might not work out in the NBA, there is the growing G-League and options overseas where Lee could continue to improve his game.

Should Woo be mistaken and Lee is selected, it would likely come in round two. Here is the entire second round, according to Woo.

31. Mavericks (via Warriors) - Xavier Tillman, F/C, Michigan State

32. Hornets (via Cavaliers) - Immanuel Quickley, SG, Kentucky

33. Timberwolves - Jared Butler, G, Baylor

34. Sixers (via Hawks) - Tyler Bey, F, Colorado

35. Kings (via Pistons) - Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

36. Sixers (via Knicks) - Vernon Carey, C, Duke

37. Wizards (via Bulls) - Grant Riller, G, Charleston

38. Knicks (via Hornets) - Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville

39. Pelicans (via Wizards) - Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

40. Grizzlies (via Suns) - Paul Reed, F/C, DePaul

41. Spurs - Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

42. Pelicans - Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

43. Kings - Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke

44. Trail Blazers - Tre Jones, PG, Duke

45. Magic - Robert Woodard, F, Mississippi State

46. Celtics via Nets - Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

47. Bulls (via Grizzlies) - Skylar Mays, SG, LSU

48. Warriors (via Mavericks) - Killian Tillie, F, Gonzaga

49. Sixers - Elijah Hughes, G/F, Syracuse

50. Pacers - Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon

51. Thunder - Josh Hall, SF, Moravian Prep

52. Hawks (via Rockets) - Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

53. Kings (via Heat) - Jay Scrubb, G, John Logan

54. Warriors (via Jazz) - Paul Eboua, F / C, Pesaro

55. Nets (via Nuggets) - Kaleb Wesson, C, Ohio State

56. Hornets (via Celtics) - Mason Jones, SG, Arkansas

57. Clippers - Reggie Perry, F/C, Mississippi State

58. Raptors - Jalen Harris, SG, Nevada

59. Sixers (via Lakers) - Abdoulaye N'Doye, F, Cholet

60. Pelicans (via Bucks) - Naji Marshall, G/F, Xavier

