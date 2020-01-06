VandyMaven
Nesmith, Pippen Jr. On Loss To SMU

Greg Arias

Aaron Nesmith was supposed to take the final shot in regulation in the final eleven seconds of the Vanderbilt Commodores loss to SMU Saturday night at Memorial Gym, instead, the play was disrupted and ended with a missed shot that sent the game to overtime.  

Head coach Jerry Stackhouse talked about that final play in his post-game comments, saying the timing of the designed play was disrupted forcing the Commodores to scramble for a good look at the potential game-winning shot. 

Nesmith and Scottie Pippen Jr. also spoke with the media following the loss and shared their thoughts on the game. 

The Commodores travel to Auburn to face the Tigers on Wednesday night in an 8 pm tipoff at Auburn Arena with the game available locally on SEC Network.   

