NFL Game Pass & NBA League Pass Now Offered For Free During Crisis

There is good news for sports fans who have lost hope in the wake of the cancellations of all sporting events and seasons

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the NFL and NBA are coming to the rescue of quarantined sports fans as our nation awaits the end of this unprecedented time in our nations and sports history by offering their NFL Game Pass and NBA League Pass for free to everyone.

Fans will now have complimentary access to watch past games, highlights, and documentaries. The NBA and Turner Sports are offering their service, NBA League Pass, as a "preview" until April 22. NFL Game Pass' offer is running through May 31.

While some fans might not enjoy the NBA or NFL and prefer college sports, it is still sports and at least can be used as a temporary filler for your sports needs.

Other networks, such as the SEC and Big Ten already offer games on their channels, and you can also find games on Youtube of your favorite college team-most teams anyway- including a replay of Vanderbilt's upset win over then No.22 Missouri at Vanderbilt Stadium last season.

While sports are certainly a large part of people's weekly viewing habits- mine included- there are lots of other options available through Netflix and Hulu, of which I subscribe to both to find viewing options to pass time.

Since being in isolation last week, we have enjoyed a short Netflix series called "The Strangers" and just began watching the second season of "All-American," a series based on a true story and centered around a high school football star- former Oregon Ducks player Spencer Paysinger- who leaves his inner-city high school in Los Angles for a rich school in a wealthy LA area.

While it's not exactly filled with game action, it is an interesting series that might help fill your free time in the days to come.

Now if we can just survive until the 27th of this month- four more days- until the new season of Ozark drops on Netflix, I'll be ok. I just have to find out what happens next to Marty, Wendy and the rest of the Byrde family as they play a dangerous game with bad people.

Until then, stay healthy and take care of yourselves and families.