Pippen Jr. Talks Kentucky Ahead of Wildcats Visit to Vanderbilt

Revenge isn't on the minds of the Vanderbilt Commodores as they prepare to host the Kentucky Wildcats Tuesday night at Memorial Gym, they just want to win another SEC game and the Big Blue are next on their schedule.

Just less than a week removed from their upset win over LSU, the Commodores suffered another setback on Saturday in Starkville, Ms. but now return home where their confidence is high and perhaps more "magic" could be in the air.

Vanderbilt came close to upsetting the Cats in Lexington just eleven days ago as they led with just over six minutes remaining in the game, but could not sustain the lead when Dylan DIsu, who had the game of his young career left in foul trouble. The Cats would come from behind late for the 71-62 victory.

On Tuesday, freshman point guard Scottie Pippen Jr. spoke with the media ahead of the return match with the Cats and the young player shared his thoughts on the Cats and what it would take for the Commodores to get their second conference win of the season.

Of course, the Cats are powered by the inside presence of Nick Richards who took control of the first meeting down the stretch for Kentucky. The Commodores have struggled against teams with a physical inside presence, such as Richards.

Despite their lack of an inside game, if the Commodores can shoot the basketball well, they will have a chance to pull off another upset of a top 25 team tomorrow night against a Wildcat squad that has played to the level of their competition far too many times for the liking of their head coach John Calipari and the Big Blue fans.

The Wildcats enter the game fresh off a road win last Saturday in Knoxville over Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arean where they have struggled of late.

Tipoff is set for 6 pm and can be seen on ESPN 2 and the SEC Network.