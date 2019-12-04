Quickie Recap: Vanderbilt 90 Buffalo 76

Aaron Nesmith, who was the nations leading scorer before the Vanderbilt Commodores loss to Tulsa was held well below his average (26) for the second consecutive game (16) yet his team still managed to defeat the visiting Bulls from the University of Buffalo Tueday night at Memorial Gym.

It was the Commodores sixth win of the season against two defeats.

Saben Lee led four Commodores in scoring, coming off the bench with 25 points while Nesmith, Clevon Brown (14) and Maxwell Evans (13) joined him in double figures.

KEY STATS

1) Turnovers- Vanderbilt 13 Buffalo 17: The Commodores did a good job of taking care of the basketball against a team that is known to defend well. Ball security is alway a key for any team, but especially one who can sometimes struggle in that category.

2) Free Throw Shooting- Vanderbilt 22-26 for 84.6: The Commodores have had issues at the strip this season so a game like this is a welcome sight. It' also a recipe for a win when you get 22 points on the charity stripe.

3) Points In The Paint- Vanderbilt 56 Buffalo 44: The Commodoresdon't have much production in the paintpast Brown, so outscoring your opponent by 12 points inside is a big number for this team.

4) 27:23: That's the total time the Commodores led this one. It's much easier to play with the lead than expending energy trying to fight back, and this team has been pertty solid so far this seaosn playing with the lead.

5) Bench Scoring Vanderbilt 39 Buffalo 20: Granted Lee's 25 was huge for the Commodores in getting this advantage, but does it matter as long as your bench is providing that kind of production, it means you are going to have a chance to win games.