Recruiting: Vanderbilt Basketball Prospect Set To Announce Decision Thursday

Tyrin Lawrence is ready to make known where he will take his basketball talents in 2020. That announcement will take place Thursday at 3 pm CST and with the help of Sports Illustrated All-American, where he will announce via video his college destination.

The 6'4" three-star combo guard from Madison, Ga. spent last season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, and will choose between a final three of Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and California.

Gonzaga had been in play for Lawrence and hosted him on his first official visit, but according to those who follow recruiting, it seems the Bulldogs have fallen off the list.

Lawrence has not visited Vanderbilt but reportedly has developed a strong relationship with Commodores associate head coach David Grace, who visited Lawrence at Sunrise before the stoppage of recruiting travel for college coaches.

Location for Vanderbilt is a key in this one, as being closer to home would allow Lawrence's mother to see him play more often.

Likewise, location is a benefit for Ole Miss, though he has yet to visit Oxford.

As for California, Lawrence made a visit there and has an existing relationship with Bears head coach Mark Fox from the coaches' time as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs., Lawrence played AAU basketball with Fox's son during their time in Athens.

While the home-state Bulldogs of coach Tom Crean are thought to be out of the running, Lawrence has spoken with their coaches, and it would be the closest for his mother to be able to watch him play. Don't be surprised if that comes into play in the final decision.

As for Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse, his NBA All-Star pedigree is known to Lawrence, and the thought of playing for someone with that experience is helpful to the Commodores.

While Lawrence has stated that distance for him isn't an issue, having spent the last year in Kansas, meaning that California has a real chance with him, but then so too does Vanderbilt because of distance and Stackhouse.

It's anyone's guess at this time as to where the talented and rising talent will end up, but the good news is that it won't be long until we find out.

He will announce Sports Illustrated All-American, and we will have all the detail here as soon as Lawrence makes the announcement.

