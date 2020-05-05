CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Romello White To Vanderbilt Rumors Gaining Steam

Greg Arias

Jerry Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt men's basketball program are recruiting the final pieces for their 2020-21 roster, and there could soon be a grad transfer from a Power Five conference joining the Commodores. 

Romello White, a 6'8" 235-pound forward, averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for Arizona State as a junior last season. This week White placed his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and rumors began to swirl that Vanderbilt was atop the list of potential landing spots for White.

That speculation is fueled in part because White played for Stackhouse's AAU team Stackhouse Elite and was coached by the head Commodores, where the two developed a strong relationship.

Both Rivals and 247 Sports have penned that White joining the Commodores is a real possibility. 

Sports Illustrated's All-American college basketball insider Jason Jordan has taken things a step further, as he tells Commodore Country that White will join the Stackhouse and the Commodores in Nashville soon. 

"Yes," said Jordan. " yes, I"m told that he's headed to Vandy as well." 

What White addition would bring to the Commodores is a big, strong, physical inside presence which they lack at this point with Clevon Brown, Dylan Disu, and Ejike Obbina, who are all tall but none with the bulk and strength White possesses.   

Over three seasons in Tempe, White started 92 of 95 games, converted 60.5 percent of his shots, and holds two of the best field goal percentage seasons in school history. He led the Sun Devils in offensive rebounds each of the past two seasons. 

Not a prolific scorer, White will fill the role of a rebounder who does the dirty work inside. That was missing from the Commodores roster last season, and White's additions would allow Disu to continue to develop his outside game as a stretch three wing shooter, where at times he flourished a season ago. 

While it not official, it seems that White will be a Commodores as the  Wheeler High School product will be closer to his home in  Marietta (Ga.), where was rated as a 4-star prospect and ranked No. 76 overall in the 2016 class by the 247Sports Composite.  

White chose Arizona State over offers from Iowa State, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Private Coaching Industry Growing Even More During Pandemic

High school and college football players are turning to private coaches more and more these days, and that was before the pandemic shut down spring practice and took players away from direct contact with their coaches.

Greg Arias

Congress In College Athletics, What Could Possibly Go Wrong

Please, oh please do not let Congress get involved in college athletics anymore than they have already.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Adds Grad Transfer Kicker From Columbia University

The Vanderbilt Commodores added another kicker to their roster over the weekend with the announcement of grad transfer Oren Milstein.

Greg Arias

Are you a baseball card collector, or perhaps you were as a child?

Greg Arias

NCAA Director Of Officials Weighs In On Faking Injuries In Football

NCAA Director of Officials Steve Shaw had some interesting comments on faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses in this high-speed world of college football.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Looking Back: I.T. Factor

Reflecting on Vanderbilt’s wild walk-off with Isaiah Thomas, Mike Baxter

Greg Arias

SEC Looking Into "Playing Alone" If Necessary In 2020

Would the SEC play a college football season all by themselves in 2020? If you listen to commissioner Greg Sankey, they would!

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt Star Ke'Shawn Vaughn Poised For Fantasy Success

If you're a fantasy football player, former Vanderbilt Commodores standout Ke'Shawn Vaughn is poised to be an early fantasy success.

Greg Arias

NCAA Wrong Again, No One Time Transfer Waivers Coming Now

The NCAA had two issues on their plate this week and as per usual, they got half the meal right while totally ruining the other course.

Greg Arias

NFL Looking Into Saturday Games If No College Football

All options are being discussed on every front when it comes to sports in the wake of this pandemic.

Greg Arias