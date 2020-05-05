Romello White To Vanderbilt Rumors Gaining Steam

Jerry Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt men's basketball program are recruiting the final pieces for their 2020-21 roster, and there could soon be a grad transfer from a Power Five conference joining the Commodores.

Romello White, a 6'8" 235-pound forward, averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for Arizona State as a junior last season. This week White placed his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and rumors began to swirl that Vanderbilt was atop the list of potential landing spots for White.

That speculation is fueled in part because White played for Stackhouse's AAU team Stackhouse Elite and was coached by the head Commodores, where the two developed a strong relationship.

Both Rivals and 247 Sports have penned that White joining the Commodores is a real possibility.

Sports Illustrated's All-American college basketball insider Jason Jordan has taken things a step further, as he tells Commodore Country that White will join the Stackhouse and the Commodores in Nashville soon.

"Yes," said Jordan. " yes, I"m told that he's headed to Vandy as well."

What White addition would bring to the Commodores is a big, strong, physical inside presence which they lack at this point with Clevon Brown, Dylan Disu, and Ejike Obbina, who are all tall but none with the bulk and strength White possesses.

Over three seasons in Tempe, White started 92 of 95 games, converted 60.5 percent of his shots, and holds two of the best field goal percentage seasons in school history. He led the Sun Devils in offensive rebounds each of the past two seasons.

Not a prolific scorer, White will fill the role of a rebounder who does the dirty work inside. That was missing from the Commodores roster last season, and White's additions would allow Disu to continue to develop his outside game as a stretch three wing shooter, where at times he flourished a season ago.

While it not official, it seems that White will be a Commodores as the Wheeler High School product will be closer to his home in Marietta (Ga.), where was rated as a 4-star prospect and ranked No. 76 overall in the 2016 class by the 247Sports Composite.

White chose Arizona State over offers from Iowa State, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee.

