VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Social Media Responds To Stackhouse Post-Game Comments On End Of Streak

Greg Arias

A point of pride for current and former players along with fans of the Vanderbilt Commodores basketball team came to a crushing end on Saturday as their streak of 1,080 consecutive games with a made three-point basket was stopped by the rival Tennessee Volunteers inside Memorial Gym.

As the minutes ticked away in the second half, fans on social media knew the streak was in jeopardy and the comments began to fill social media. It grew worse immediately following the final buzzer as the realization that it was over began to set in.  

The levels of upset varied with some being ho-hum to others that were more upset. 

Former Commodores standout Drew Maddux commented on the end of something he was part of creating. 

If that wasn't enough, a comment made by Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse in his post-game press conference brought a different level of comments to the discussion.

"We didn't step into our shots with confidence and when we got down to the end of the game we sensed the pressure on the guys from every shot we too, especially when we got down to the end of the game and hadn't made a three," said Stackhouse. And fans were more concerned about the threes than us really getting baskets."

"To be honest with you, guys were playing their expletive's off trying to compete but it happens man, those guys, I felt for those kids because they were out there playing and trying to compete and trying to do things the right way," continued Stackhouse. "It just didn't work out for them. We took 25 threes and what are the odds, the one we did make we get a shot clock violation. It wasn't meant to be, and now it's time to start the real streak we want to end is the losing streak."     

It got worse as more fans joined the conversation. 

Make no mistake, fans have every right to be disappointed or upset that a long-time point of pride for the Vanderbilt community is over and that it ended at the hands of their most hated rival, but to say Stackhouse didn't care or take it seriously is in my opinion wrong.  

I'm not one to defend someone when I don't feel they deserve it, but after watching and listening to Stackhouse during that post-game press conference it's my opinion that Stackhouse knows full well the importance this streak meant to fans. 

Having played in college and at the highest level in the NBA, Stackhouse is a competitor of the highest caliber and the history of the sport and of his new school are not lost on him. 

So then why the flippant comment? 

This season is far from over as far as the number of games remaining on the COmmodores schedule and Stackhouse has to keep coaching and keep this team together and playing to the best of their abilities the rest of the season.  He can't do that if he loses the locker room or the players quit on him because he called them out over the end of this streak. 

It might not play well and probably shouldn't for fans, but this was about his players and what they need as opposed to the needs of the fans. 

This could be rock bottom for fans who have endured the last few years, the injuries and the current conference losing streak, but the current issues of this season's team shouldn't all fall on Stackhouse. He can only control so much, and his players going 0 for 25 from three is beyond his control. He's doing what he can with what he inherited and trying to put together a new team after the loss of his best player Aaron Nesmith.     

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Second Half Shooting Dooms Commodores in 66-45 Loss To Volunteers

It was no surprise that the Vanderbilt Commodores struggled to score points, but in the end, those struggles, and 23% shooting doomed then in a 66-45 loss to the rival Tennessee Volunteers.

Greg Arias

It's Rivalry Day As Vanderbilt Hosts Tennessee This Afternoon

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers renew aquaintances on the hardwood later this afternoon at Memorial GYm. Here's a deeper look at some numbers for the Vols as the two teams prepare for tipoff.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Tennessee Edition

Here are some quick-hitter facts before today's game between Vanderbilt and Tennessee at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Walters Enters Transfer Portal Leaving Vanderbilt With No Returning Quarterbacks

According to initial reports quarterback Allan Walters has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Greg Arias

Wallace Becomes Second Commodore QB To Leave Program

Quarterback Deuce Wallace has announced via his Instagram account that he is leaving the Vanderbilt football program.

Greg Arias

Alumnus Donates $5M To Enhance Facilities And Support Services

Vanderbilt men's basketball receives $5 million dollar gift to enhance facilities and support services.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin Potential Golden Spikes Candidate

The NCAA site released a list of a single player at each position that could be a candidate to win the Dick Howser or Golden Spikes Award for 2020. To no surprise, Vanderbilt's Austin Martin is among those listed.

Greg Arias

Commodores Baseball Season Tickets Available As Season Starts Feb. 14

Vanderbilt is coming off its second national championship in six seasons as part of an SEC-record 59-win campaign. The Commodores return 18 letter winners including eight pitchers who manned a staff that ranked third nationally in strikeouts per game (10.9) last season. Single-game and all-session passes to the MLB4 College Baseball Tournament featuring Vanderbilt, Michigan, Cal Poly and UConn in Scottsdale, Arizona, are now on sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Greg Arias

Arkansas Second Half Too Much For Commodores In 75-55 Loss To Hogs

The Vanderbilt Commodores made a game of it in the first half, but the Arkansas Razorbacks were too in the second half as the Hogs took care of business in a 75-55 win.

Greg Arias

Here it is, my "much too early top-25" with a major assist from Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. Check it out and let me know what you think with comments below. …

Greg Arias