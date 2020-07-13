CommodoreCountry
Stackhouse, Vanderbilt Offer Unranked Big Man

Greg Arias

One of the things about basketball recruiting is when you can identify an unknown player early in the process and offer before other schools arrive. That's especially true of big men who have an upside to their game they haven't reached yet. 

Kyle Filipowski is one such player. The 6'10" 215-pound rising junior recently received an offer the Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Jerry Stackhouse.

The Wilbraham & Monson Academy giant, from Wilbraham, Ma. has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks, as he has received a total of 11 new offers in just ten days. 

The Commodores got in early, which hopefully will help Stackhouse in his attempts to lure Filipowski to Nashville. 

There is little evaluation of Filipowski's game at this point, but with offers from the likes of UCLA, Louisville, Maryland, Iowa, and UConn having already offered. Others, such as Georgia, Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue, Virginia, Stanford, and Michigan, beginning to show interest, expect the experts to share information on this rising talent soon. 

What does Filipowski have to say about his game? 

In a recent interview with the website StockRiser.com, he shared this. 

"So I consider my game as an all-around type of style. I can either post up on a guard or big and from there I can face up or make a move with my back to the basket."

Of course, there is a long time between now and when Filipowski will have to announce his decisions, but being near the front of the line of teams to offer can only help Stackhouse build a relationship with the up and coming big man. 

The Commodores struggled with their inside game last season, with Stackhouse addressing that in the offseason. Now he will look to find more players to fill those positions ahead of time moving forward. 

