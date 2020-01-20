VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

"The Streak" Might Have Ended, But It Will Live On In Vanderbilt History

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt men's basketball lost something extremely important to them on Saturday when their "streak of 1,080 consecutive games with a made three-point basket came to an untimely and unfitting end. 

Every streak in sports will end at some point. Wayne Gretzky's 51 consecutive game goal-scoring streak,  Joe Dimaggio's 56-game hitting streak, Cal Ripken Jr.s incredible 2,632 consecutive games played streak and now the Commodores three-point streak have all ended unceremoniously.  

All will be remembered by fans who witnessed those accomplishments and they will live in the lore of those teams forevermore. 

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes was asked following the game about the Commodores streak and I felt his comments appropriate to add to this article. His comments are in the video here. 

As for me, being new to covering Vanderbilt athletics this year, I was aware of the streak prior to my first official game at Memorial Gym, but when I sat and heard Commodores basketball public address announcer Kris Freeman say "And the streak continues" following the first made three by a Commodores player each game reinforced the importance of that streak to the university and basketball program. 

On Saturday afternoon as I sat courtside and watched it come to an end, I was fortunate enough to be sitting close to Joe Fisher and Tim Thompson of the Vanderbilt Radio Network. Hearing how Fisher specifically and Thompson to an extent were all put pleading for a three to fall, it further illustrated its importance. 

 Let's not forget the fans too, as "Vanderbilt Twitter" was in a downright revolt following the game. Losing the streak was unacceptable, but perhaps even more painful was the fact that it ended at the hands of their most bitter rivals inside Memorial Gym and they got a live view of the proceedings.   

I understand the fans displeasure with the current state of thing on West End. 

That comes on the heels of the Darius Garland injury, a winless SEC season and the coaching change in men's basketball, a 3-9 football season where fans wanted a coaching change and now Aaron Nesmith's injury and the end of a point of pride for the basketball program coming to an end. 

It's more than one fanbase should have to endure but it is where Commodore Nation finds themselves. 

Even though it has gone, just like the others mentioned above, "The Streak" will live on in the hearts and minds of those who were part of it and those who watched it.   

I'd love to look into a crystal ball and see when it will all end, but that's impossible so I will just have to ride it out with the rest of you and hope for better times to come. 

Hey wait, baseball season starts next month so better times will be here sooner than later.

Now as for football and men's basketball, we can always hope, but here's to starting a new streak on Wednesday night.  

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where To Go From Here For Stackhouse, Commodores Basketball

In the wake of another conference loss and the end of one of the most prideful things in Vanderbilt men's basketball history, where do the Commodores and head coach Jerry Stackhouse go next?

Greg Arias

Social Media Responds To Stackhouse Post-Game Comments On End Of Streak

The Vanderbilt Commodores streak of 1,080 consecutive games with a made three-point basket came to an end Saturday against Tennessee. But it was a comment from head coach Jerry Stackhouse that has social media abuzz.

Greg Arias

Second Half Shooting Dooms Commodores in 66-45 Loss To Volunteers

It was no surprise that the Vanderbilt Commodores struggled to score points, but in the end, those struggles, and 23% shooting doomed then in a 66-45 loss to the rival Tennessee Volunteers.

Greg Arias

It's Rivalry Day As Vanderbilt Hosts Tennessee This Afternoon

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers renew aquaintances on the hardwood later this afternoon at Memorial GYm. Here's a deeper look at some numbers for the Vols as the two teams prepare for tipoff.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Tennessee Edition

Here are some quick-hitter facts before today's game between Vanderbilt and Tennessee at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Walters Enters Transfer Portal Leaving Vanderbilt With No Returning Quarterbacks

According to initial reports quarterback Allan Walters has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Greg Arias

Wallace Becomes Second Commodore QB To Leave Program

Quarterback Deuce Wallace has announced via his Instagram account that he is leaving the Vanderbilt football program.

Greg Arias

Alumnus Donates $5M To Enhance Facilities And Support Services

Vanderbilt men's basketball receives $5 million dollar gift to enhance facilities and support services.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin Potential Golden Spikes Candidate

The NCAA site released a list of a single player at each position that could be a candidate to win the Dick Howser or Golden Spikes Award for 2020. To no surprise, Vanderbilt's Austin Martin is among those listed.

Greg Arias

Commodores Baseball Season Tickets Available As Season Starts Feb. 14

Vanderbilt is coming off its second national championship in six seasons as part of an SEC-record 59-win campaign. The Commodores return 18 letter winners including eight pitchers who manned a staff that ranked third nationally in strikeouts per game (10.9) last season. Single-game and all-session passes to the MLB4 College Baseball Tournament featuring Vanderbilt, Michigan, Cal Poly and UConn in Scottsdale, Arizona, are now on sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Greg Arias