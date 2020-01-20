"The Streak" Might Have Ended, But It Will Live On In Vanderbilt History

Vanderbilt men's basketball lost something extremely important to them on Saturday when their "streak of 1,080 consecutive games with a made three-point basket came to an untimely and unfitting end.

Every streak in sports will end at some point. Wayne Gretzky's 51 consecutive game goal-scoring streak, Joe Dimaggio's 56-game hitting streak, Cal Ripken Jr.s incredible 2,632 consecutive games played streak and now the Commodores three-point streak have all ended unceremoniously.

All will be remembered by fans who witnessed those accomplishments and they will live in the lore of those teams forevermore.

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes was asked following the game about the Commodores streak and I felt his comments appropriate to add to this article. His comments are in the video here.

As for me, being new to covering Vanderbilt athletics this year, I was aware of the streak prior to my first official game at Memorial Gym, but when I sat and heard Commodores basketball public address announcer Kris Freeman say "And the streak continues" following the first made three by a Commodores player each game reinforced the importance of that streak to the university and basketball program.

On Saturday afternoon as I sat courtside and watched it come to an end, I was fortunate enough to be sitting close to Joe Fisher and Tim Thompson of the Vanderbilt Radio Network. Hearing how Fisher specifically and Thompson to an extent were all put pleading for a three to fall, it further illustrated its importance.

Let's not forget the fans too, as "Vanderbilt Twitter" was in a downright revolt following the game. Losing the streak was unacceptable, but perhaps even more painful was the fact that it ended at the hands of their most bitter rivals inside Memorial Gym and they got a live view of the proceedings.

I understand the fans displeasure with the current state of thing on West End.

That comes on the heels of the Darius Garland injury, a winless SEC season and the coaching change in men's basketball, a 3-9 football season where fans wanted a coaching change and now Aaron Nesmith's injury and the end of a point of pride for the basketball program coming to an end.

It's more than one fanbase should have to endure but it is where Commodore Nation finds themselves.

Even though it has gone, just like the others mentioned above, "The Streak" will live on in the hearts and minds of those who were part of it and those who watched it.

I'd love to look into a crystal ball and see when it will all end, but that's impossible so I will just have to ride it out with the rest of you and hope for better times to come.

Hey wait, baseball season starts next month so better times will be here sooner than later.

Now as for football and men's basketball, we can always hope, but here's to starting a new streak on Wednesday night.

