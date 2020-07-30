Vanderbilt Basketball Commit: Peyton Daniels

Peyton Daniels became the first commitment for head coach Jerry Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt basketball team in late June, and his commitment drew little attention at the time.

However, after looking closely at the newest Commodore commit, it is clear what not only Stackhouse but the other coaches recruiting this Georgia point guard noticed about his game.

At 6'0" 165-pounds, Daniels is slightly built, but very athletic and can handle and move with the ball in hand.

He is listed as a three-star by Rivals.com and 247 Sports. Daniels is in line to possibly see that ranking grows as he is currently rated as the No. 109 player nationally, the No. 17 point guard and No. 8 player in Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite.

Daniels will join a crowded backcourt that could have Scotty Pippen Jr. as a senior along with Issac McBride, Tyrin Lawrence, and Trey Thomas, who all joined the Commodores roster this season.

There is no doubt that the Commodores needed an infusion of talent and depth when Stackhouse arrived, and to this point in the recruiting process, he has filled those needs on paper. Now he and his staff must continue the improvement shown last season on the court.

Shooting guard D'Marco Dunn (6'4" 180) from Westover High in Fayetteville, N.C. and small forward James Graham, of Nicolet High in Milwaukee, WI. are the two top remaining targets for the Commodores according to recruiting reports, and both players are high on the Commodores. However, no timetable for their possible decisions has been given.

The Commodores class currently ranks in the top-50 in the nation and No.6 in the SEC, which should be encouraging to fans of the program.