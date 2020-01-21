VandyMaven
Vanderbilt Basketball Recruiting Report: Dylan Cardwell

Greg Arias

It's no secret that the Vanderbilt Commodores have struggled since the season-ending injury to Aaron Nesmith, and head coach Jerry Stackhouse must find more talent for his roster next season when it is likely that Nesmith will be off to the NBA. 

While the Commodores are looking at multiple players, there are two in particular that this staff appears eager to earn their signatures. Here we take a look at one of those talented players who could decide to join Vanderbilt next season. 

DYLAN CARDWELL  

A 6'11" 220 body with the frame to add muscle, Cardwell is exactly what the Commodores lack most this season, an inside presence with the ability to affect the rim defensively and to rebound at both ends of the floor. He also possesses the speed to be a factor in transition.    

The Powder Springs, Ga. McEachern High standout recently transferred to the Georgia school from Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. He currently has multiple offers, including Tennessee and has recently begun to draw interest from Duke. NC State, Virginia Tech,  Cincinnati, UConn, Northwestern and Providence also have an interest in and have offered Cardwell.

Offensively Cardwell is skilled, but still, a work in progress that has the physical tools to become a difference-maker on the offensive end with the right coaching and development. 

Defensively he is already a skilled shot-blocker and rebounder with exceptional leaping ability and speed to move inside as well as being able to run the floor in transition in an uptempo system.   

Jason Jordan, Director of Basketball Recruiting for SInow say Cardwell"has been more tight-lipped about their recruitments of late" so what he is thinking is anyone's guess at this time, but to the internet site ClutchPoints.com, the Commodores along with Georgia, Tennessee and Miami are the top four at this time.  

It will be a battle for Stackhouse to earn his signature but Cardwell is exactly the type player the Commodores need if they are to begin to turn the corner and move away from the struggles of the last two seasons. 

