Vanderbilt Basketball To Honor 1974 Conference Champions Saturday

Vanderbilt basketball to honor past champions as the teams from 1965, 1974 and 1993 who won their SEC regular-season championships will be honored during three Commodore men’s basketball games this season with the 1974 team to be recognized first this Saturday during Vanderbilt’s game with Texas A & M at Memorial Gym.

“It’s important to us as an athletic department to celebrate the achievements of our student-athletes and to come together as a Vanderbilt family to honor our traditions and great moments. Memorial Gym and the longtime success of our men’s basketball program are central to our identity," said Malcolm Turner, vice chancellor for university affairs and athletics director. "By celebrating our SEC men’s basketball champions this year, including the beloved F-Troop and SEC Player of the Year Jan van Breda Kolff, we have a unique opportunity to connect our greatest teams from the past with head coach Jerry Stackhouse and a new era of Vanderbilt basketball.”

Confirmed to attend this Saturday from the 1974 team are assistant coach Ron Bargatze, Spence Young, John Norton, Dr. Bob Chess, Bill Ligon, Terry Compton, Dr. Jeff Fosnes, Butch Feher, Jan van Breda Kolff and Kim Ford (widow of Joe Ford).

The 1993 team will be honored Feb. 1 in the Commodores’ game with Florida (7:30 p.m.) and the 1965 team is set to be honored Feb. 11 as the Dores face Kentucky (6 p.m.).

Members of the late Vanderbilt head coach Roy Skinner’s family will be present for the Feb. 11 ceremony.

Tickets Available

Tickets for Saturday’s game are available by visiting the McGugin Center Ticket Office on Friday and the Memorial Gym Box Office 90 minutes before tip-off, calling 615-322-GOLD, or visiting VUCommodores.com.

Grab a Lunch Box, See the Vandy Boys

The first 500 children to the game will receive a free Vanderbilt tin lunch box. Additionally, fans will be able to attend a Vandy Boys autograph session that will occur before the game in the practice gym.

There will also be a layup line for children after the game on Memorial Gym's main floor.

Press Release Courtesy: Andy Boggs Associate Athletic Director for Basketball Communications.

Teas A & M Game: Tipoff is set for 2:30 pm Saturday and can be seen locally on the SEC Network.

