Vanderbilt Basketball to Play in Revolutionary Preseason Event

Vanderbilt men’s basketball will get an opportunity the program has never done before later this offseason.

Per a report from the Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, Vanderbilt will play an exhibition game in Charleston, South Carolina against Virginia at an outdoor double-header event. The Commodores will take on the Cavaliers in the exhibition game on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET and noon CT.

The other game in Charleston will be the College of Charleston taking on the Citadel following the conclusion of Vanderbilt and Virginia. On Sept. 26, there will be practices that will be open to fans.

The games will be played at the Credit One Stadium Outdoor Facility.

Vanderbilt and Virginia have some recent history playing against each other. Last preseason, the Commodores played Virginia in an exhibition game in mid-October ahead of the 2025-26 season. This year, the two teams will meet for an exhibition a little over a full month before the 2026-27 season begins.

Playing outdoors is not something that happens often in college basketball. While this outdoor event in the preseason does not hold the same amount of weight as Carrier Classic games have in the past, Vanderbilt getting the opportunity to play outdoors is no less entertaining.

The pieces of Vanderbilt’s schedule for next season are slowly coming together. So far, the Commodores have four confirmed dates set for their 2026-27 regular season.

Vanderbilt will host Wake Forest Nov. 5, host Memphis Nov. 10 before taking on UCF in Memorial Gymnasium Nov. 20. Vanderbilt also knows that it will head up north to South Bend, Indiana for its ACC/SEC Challenge game against Notre Dame.

While dates for conference games are not set yet, Vanderbilt does know which SEC teams it will play at home, on the road and both on the road and at home.

The fascinating thing about Vanderbilt playing outdoors against Virginia, though, is what the team will look like compared to its opening game of the season. With the preseason game taking place about five weeks before the regular season, it will be interesting to see how far Vanderbilt's new roster has come by late September.

Certainly however Vanderbilt looks, it should more than likely be improved by the time November rolls around. Vanderbilt is coming off a season in which it went to the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. The Commodores Round of 64 appearance was the program's first NCAA Tournament win since 2012.

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