Vanderbilt Ends Non-Conference Schedule Tonight, Hosting SMU

The Vanderbilt Commodores finish off the non-conference portion of their schedule tonight when they hist the SMU Mustangs inside Memorial Gym. Currently 8-4, the Commodores are coming off an impressive 76-71 win over a very good Davidson team where the Commodores never trailed and won in spite of finishing the final 13:09 of the game without a field goal.

SMU, under head coach Tim Jankovich enters tonight's contest with a 10-2 record, having won over Evansville, UNLV, and USF so far this season. Their losses came at the hands of Georgetown (91-74) and Georgia 87-85).

The Mustangs losses came back-to-back, but they have won their last two games in a row since those defeats.

SMU enters tonight's matchup with the 80th best offense in the country, averaging 77.1ppg while allowing 66.3 ppg in thirteen contests.

Forward Isiaha Mike leads the Mustangs in scoring, averaging 16.8ppg, he is followed in double figures by guards Tyson Jolley (15.1) and Kendric Davis (15.0). Forward Feron Hunt also averages 23.5 ppg to round out the top point producers for the Mustangs

Hunt (7.7) lead the team in rebounds while Davis (7.5) is tops in assists and Hunt leads in blocks with an average of one per game.

A deep squad, the Mustinga have ten players averaging double-digit minutes per game and shoot the ball at just under 50% on the season while forcing their opponents into 13.6 turnovers per contest.

The Commodores have struggled this season against teams with big bodies inside, and the Mustangs will send three tall, but smaller bodies against then tonight.

Mike (6'8" 515) and Hunt (6'8" 195) are the leaders inside while Everett Ray (6'7" 200) and Isaiah Jasey (6'10" 250) provide depth off the bench.

Jasy as played in just the last three games for the Mustangs, but is averaging double-digit minutes during that time. He averages just 3.3.ppg and 3.0 rebounds but is the wide-body that has given the Commodores trouble this season.

This should be a strong test for the Commodores who remain without Clevon Brown, who has been injured and missed the last three games. Head coach Jerry Stackhouse has said at the conclusion of his post-game press conference on Monday that things "didn't look good" as to Brown returning soon.