Vanderbilt Ends Record Losing Streak in 99-90 Upset of #18 LSU

Memorial Magic lives, at least on Wednesday night as it was a night to remember for Vanderbilt basketball and head coach Jerry Stackhouse. Saben Lee and Maxwell Evans each eclipsed the 30 point mark, both career highs while Jordan Wright also registered a new career-high for the Commodores.

Lee finished the night with 33 while Evans 31 and Wright's 11 points led the way to end the longest conference losing streak in SEC history.

Once again the Commodores did almost everything right in the first half as they battled back and forth with the Tigers and thanks to a great shooting first 13 minutes by Maxwell Evans, Vanderbilt led 28-25 with 7:57 remaining in the first half.

Evans was on target from deep, knocking down three of five attempts to help Vanderbilt keep pace and lead the Tigers. He would end the half with 25 points, which led all scorers in the half.

The Commodores shot 55% from the floor, knocking in 18 of 33 through the first twenty minutes and were 8 of 18 from three-point range at the same time.

For LSU, it was the free-throw strip that kept them close as the Tigers connected on 18 of 21 from the line. Their first-half shooting was not nearly as good, as they struggled to the 45% mark on 14 of 31 from the floor and only 1 of 9 from long range.

Emmitt Williams led the Tigers with 15 points while Trendon Watford finished the half with 14.

The Commodores held their own on the glass in the first half, trailing the Tigers 18-16 in total rebounds during the period.

Vanderbilt has struggled in second halves and in closing out games, but that would not be the case as the Commodores led throughout the second half, surrendering the lead at 82-80 but would quickly respond and retake the advantage and never surrender it again.

Vanderbilt knocked down 57% of their shots on the night, including 12 of 30 from three-point range and 17 of 23 free-throw attempts.

LSU used the free-throw strip to remain close throughout as the collected 28 of their points from the line, finishing 28 of 36.

The shooting was the undoing of the Tigers as for the game they managed just 47% from the floor on 29 of 62 and just 4 of 18 from deep.

Scottie Pippen Jr. finished the night with 13 points and hit a big three late in the game to help the Commodores maintain their advantage.

In the end, the Commodores got their best team effort of the season as every player who saw the floor contributed something to the win.

LSU finished with four players in double figures led by Trendon Watford with 26, Emmitt Williams with 24 while Javonte Smart and Skyler Mays finished with 15 each.

The Commodores now head to Mississippi State Saturday night for a 7:30 pm tipoff against the Bulldogs.