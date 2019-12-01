Vanderbilt Falls To Tulsa 67-58 At Memorial Gym

The Vanderbilt Commodores played host to the visiting Tulsa Golden Hurricanes inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville on Saturdau night with both teams entered the contest at 5 and 1. In the end it would be the visitors walking away wioth a 67-58 victory.

Vandy started the game with the Nations leading scorer, Aaron Nesmith, as he got a 4 point play, continuing their streak of 1,071 games with at least one three-pointer.

That trend continued for the Commodores as they would shoot 6-16 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Tulsa was a bit more conservative in the first half with 4-9 from beyond the arc. Tulsa would enter half time leading 34-30. Aaron Nesmith led the way with 15 points at halftime and would lead the Commodores on the night. Tulsa's Jeriah Horne lead his team in points with 7 points.

At the start of the second half, it was all Tulsa as Vanderbilt was unable to find their rhythm early in the second.

It was at the 7:31 minute mark in the 2nd half where Tulsa took their first 10 point lead over the Commodores.

Nesmith was the only consistent bright spot for the Commodores through the entirety of the game. At the 4 minute mark in the 2nd half, that is when Jerry Stackhouse turned up the heat. going into a full-court press.

The move jumpstarted the Commodores to a 4-0 run to pull to withing 4 at 60-56.

Vandderbilt struggled at the line late with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Clevon Brown both going 1-1 from the stripe within the final minutes.

One glaring standout stat was Nesmith only took one shot in the final 5 possessions.

Vanderbilt falls to the Golden Hurricanes 67-58 and moves to 5-2 on the season while Tulsa moves to 6-1 on the year.



Neismith lead the Commodores in points with 26 while Brandon Rachal lead Tulsa in points with 17 points.

The big stat of the game; Tulsa lead the Commodores in points off turnovers at 22-14.



The Commodores will continue their three-game homestand with Buffalo on Dec. 3rd at 7 pm at Memorial Gymnasium while Tulsa will be on the road as they take on Arkansas Pine Bluff on Dec. 4th