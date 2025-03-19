Vanderbilt Freshman Named All-American: The Anchor, March 19, 2025
Vanderbilt freshman phenom Mikayla Blakes has already received one major post-season award and figures to win plenty more as more awards and lists teams are announced.
Blakes was named the SEC Freshman of the Year before the start of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament and has now received a pair of All-American honors. Blakes was named to The Sporting News and ESPN All-American second teams.
Blakes’ 23.2 points per game average is the sixth-best scoring average in NCAA Division I this season, while it leads all freshmen nationally. The guard ranks in the top 20 nationally in six categories and is the only freshman placed inside the top 50 nationally in scoring (7th; 23.2), free throws made (9th; 182), steals (38th; 75) and 3-pointers made (48th; 75). Her 26.9 points per game average in SEC play led the league, as she scored 30 or more points in five SEC contests. Overall, Blakes has registered 20-plus points in 18 games this season and has collected five-plus assists in eight contests.
Blakes will look to earn more than post-season accolades this week in the NCAA Tournament when the No. 7-seed Commodores face No. 10-seed Oregon at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNews.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
No games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: No. 22 Vanderbilt 13, Belmont 2
Lacrosse: Vanderbilt 20, Rider 13
Did You Notice?
- Vanderbilt’s football players will, according to reports, will double their payment for appearing the upcoming College Football 26 game published by EA Sports.
- Vanderbilt announced the additions of Jeff Day as he Commodores as assistant offensive line coach Will Smart as a pass rush specialist to its football coaching staff.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
- 164 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
