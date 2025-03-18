SI

EA Sports to Double NIL Payments for Appearing in College Football Video Game

A sequel to 'College Football 25' is in the works.

Patrick Andres

'EA Sports College Football 25' is played on a TV in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
'EA Sports College Football 25' is played on a TV in Tuscaloosa, Ala. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Upon its release on July 19, EA Sports College Football 25 was a hit. Riding years of nostalgia for the dormant NCAA Football franchise, it became the best-selling sports video game in American history.

Now, EA Sports is encouraging even more players to join in on the fun.

The company is more than doubling payments to players who license their names to appear in the game, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Chris Vannini of The Athletic that cited an email sent to all FBS players.

For the previous edition of the game, players received $600 for their inclusion. Now they will receive $1,500.

"They will also receive a Deluxe Edition of the game, a carryover from the compensation system for College Football 25," Vannini wrote. "As was also the case last year, some athletes will receive additional compensation to serve as brand ambassadors to promote the game."

Per EA Sports, College Football 26 will come out this summer.

