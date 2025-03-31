Vanderbilt Loses Sixth Player to NCAA Transfer Portal
A sixth member of the Vanderbilt men’s basketball program has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Guard MJ Collins, according to a story by On3, has decided to enter the portal after one season in Nashville. He previously spent two seasons at Virginia Tech and will have year of eligibility remaining when he picks his next school.
Losing Collins’ to the portal is a loss similar to Jaylen Carey entering the portal. Both players were key contributors off the bench and both averaged 20 minutes per game this season. Collins played in 32 games and made one start while averaging 7.4 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game and tallied 16 assists and 19 steals. He shot .420 from the field and .293 beyond the three-point line.
Of the six players entering the portal, Carey’s decision to leave is the biggest loss considering he was a good rebounder for Vanderbilt, averaging 5.7 rpg and 8 ppg. Jordan Williams played in just 10 games and scored 12 total points (5-of-11 field goals) and six rebounds.
Roberts played in 21 games for Vanderbilt and scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Bilal and Hemenway did not play for the Commodores this season.
Collins is one of two players leaving Vanderbilt that were apart of coach Mark Byington’s first transfer class (Carey is the other). It was a successful transfer class that won 20 games and earned the Commodores’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.
Vanderbilt Commodores Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
- MJ Collins
- Jordan Williams
- Jaylen Carey
- Alex Hemenway
- Karris Bilal
- JaQualon Roberts