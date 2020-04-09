CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Stackhouse Regrets NBA Season Playing With Michael Jordan

Greg Arias

Most sports fans would give anything if we could be physically gifted enough to have played professional sports with our childhood idol, but it wasn't what Vanderbilt Commodores head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse thought it would be when he got the chance in real life. 

Appearing on the Adrian Wojnarowski podcast, The Woj Pod on Wednesday, Stackhouse shared that he wishes he never played with his childhood idol Michael Jordan, with the Washington Wizards in the 02-03 NBA season, which ended up being Jordan's last.

It wasn't that Stackhouse disliked Jordan or wasn't excited at first to play with the man most call the greatest basketball player of all-time. 

It was the fact that Jordan, who was at the end of his career, with his best days behind him as a professional athlete and a younger Stackhouse now being a better player than his idol that took the joy of Jordan away.

Both Jordan and Stackhouse hail from the state of North Carolina and both attended and starred at The University of North Carolina in Chaple Hill, so it should surprise no one to hear Stackhouse call Jordan his idol, as many players from that state held the same view during Jordan's heyday in the NBA..  

As fans of sports, most of us have had to witness the end of the career of our childhood idol- unless it's Tom Brady- and it is painful to watch as someone who we waited weekly to see play not be able to perform at the level they once did.

Now imagine having a front-row seat and sharing the court, locker rooms, plane rides and hotels with that idol and living his end in live and living color. 

It's no wonder Stackhouse regrets that season in this way while cherishing the fact he can say he played with the greatest, he knows inside that the player he called his idol was not the same player he called his teammate that season in Washington.

The old saying is that "father time is undefeated<" and it's true for us all, regardless of profession, but most of us won't see that time come for our idols the way Stackhouse did.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Debate Continues, Expanding College Football Playoffs Or Not

Everyone has an opinion on potentially expanding the college playoff system, and everyone thinks theirs is correct.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Hustler "Isolated Together" Question

The inquiring minds of the ladies and gentlemen of The Vanderbilt Hustler led me to this one.

Greg Arias

How Close Are We To Missing Football In 2020

An in depth look into the the growing possibility of a season without football.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Walker Grisanti Offers Guidance To Help Us Through This Time

Vanderbilt volunteer strength and conditioning coach provides tips, strength plans for us all during this uncertain time.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft Prospects Face Unusual Circumstance This Year

The NFL Draft will go forward as planned, but it will be unlike anything we've ever seen and that includes the selected players themselves.

Greg Arias

Recruiting: Vanderbilt Basketball Prospect Set To Announce Decision Thursday

Tyrin Lawrence will make his decision known with an announcement on Thursday at 3 pm CST through Sports Illustrated All-American. His final three includes Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

Issac McBride Says He's "One-Hundred Percent" Committed To Vanderbilt Basketball

Issac McBride has been the subject of much talk and speculation of late as to his intentions after his verbal commitment to Vanderbilt basketball.

Greg Arias

To Play Or Not To Play; The 2020 Season Very Much In Doubt Says Herbstreit

ESPN commentator draws swift criticism from fans for his comment last week.

Greg Arias

SEC Football Coach In Hot Water Over Social Media Post

In case you haven't heard the newest member of the SEC football coaching fraternity is already in hot water before coaching his first game at his new school.

Greg Arias

SEC Continues To Produce To Football Talent: Wide Receiver U

Sports Illustrated has been producing a series of articles reexamining which schools are generating the most talent at each position, and the SEC has teams in the mix for each position.

Greg Arias