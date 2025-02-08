Vanderbilt vs. Texas: Key Stats & Matchup Preview for SEC Showdown
Vanderbilt and Texas will meet for the first time as SEC opponents on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium for what will be the ninth-ever meeting between the two teams.
The Commodores and Longhorns have faced off just twice this century with Texas winning both games in 2013 and 2016. Of the eight previous games, five of them were played before John F. Kennedy became President (1961).
What that means is the Commodores and Longhorns aren’t familiar with one another. And excluding the biggest college basketball fans, most Vanderbilt fans aren’t familiar with Texas. So, with that in mind, here are five stats that tells the story of the Longhorns’ season:
2-6
That’s the Longhorns’ record against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this season. Their two wins came against then-No. 22 Missouri, 61-53, and then-No. 13 Texas A&M, 70-69, in back-to-back games.
66.7
That’s how many points Texas is allowing its opponents to average through 23 games, but is No. 51 in scoring defenses nationally. For a comparison, Vanderbilt’s offense is averaging 80.9 points per game, which is 38th amongst all teams.
78.4
That’s the Longhorns’ average for points scored this season and ranks No. 82 in the nation. Vanderbilt’s defense has allowed slightly less points per game with opponents averaging 71.6 ppg.
19.2
That’s how many points Texas’s leading scorer, Tre Johnson, has averaged this season. Johnson’s average ranks 30th nationally and just six spots behind Duke freshman Cooper Flagg.
15.3
That’s the Longhorns’ Basketball Power Index that ranks No. 24 in ESPN’s BPI Rankings.