CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith Makes It Official, Declaring For NBA Draft

Greg Arias

Nashville, Tn.- While most people believed it was only a matter of time before Aaron Nesmith made his decision to declare for the NBA Draft official, some held the hope of his return for one more season in a Vanderbilt Commodore uniform. 

That hope is now gone with the announcement from Nesmith in an interview with Evan Daniels of 247 Sports that the sophomore will indeed enter the draft and plans to hire an agent, meaning his college eligibility will end. 

“I’ve decided to go through the process and intend to hire an agent,” Nesmith said via Daniels interview.  “I’m just getting ready for the next steps and just learn even more at the highest level because it’s always been a dream to play in the NBA so it’s going to be fun to go out there and go through it.”

Though Nesmith's final season at Vanderbilt ended after just 14 games, his numbers through those games were outstanding and had him leading the SEC in scoring at the time of his season-ending injury.  Nesmith averaged 23 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game for the season in those 14 games.

Nesmith shared the following through his personal Instagram account on Thursday.

The decision is the right one for Nesmith, who by all accounts will be a lottery pick in the draft, in large part because of his 52% shooting from behind the three-point line last season, making him arguably the best outside shooter in this draft class. 

“I’m very excited,” Nesmith said. “This is the dream. Growing up, I never dreamed to played college basketball. I always dreamed to play in the NBA. I always kind of looked past college basketball. When the time got closer I had to go to college first. The dream has always been to play in the NBA and the dream has always been to walk across the stage and hear the three bells and hear my name called. That’s always been the dream."

While the end of his career as a Commodore was not what he or anyone else expected, it was a joy to be able to watch him perform for as long as he was in Nashville. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mock Draft: Tennessee Titans Select Vanderbilt Commodores Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Could former Vanderbilt Commodores standout running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn be staying home to play in the NFL?

Greg Arias

"One Shining Moment" Postponed But Not Forgotten For Kevin Ingram

The NCAA tournament was canceled, but 'One Shining Moment' lives on this March, as we remember how close Kevin Ingram came to making it last season.

Greg Arias

Day Ten Living in Quarantine for COVID-19 And No Sports

Everyone has their own stories of what the last few weeks and days have been like as we as individuals, in our own cities and states across this nation deal with COVID-19. Today I thought I'd share my family's personal experiences during these uncertain times.

Greg Arias

The Curious Case of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, The NCAA, and a GoFundMe Account

So did the NCAA really force Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to shut down his GoFundMe accounts to help victims of the COVID-19 virus?

Greg Arias

Colorado Bill Allows NCAA Athletes to Profit Off Name, Likeness

Two states have now signed legislation to allow athletes to be paid for their likenesses, could Tennessee follow?

Greg Arias

Commodore Fans, Enjoy Tim Corbin Because He Gets It

In the big-time world of major college athletics very few coaches are as approachable and ready to talk to the media to promote a program like Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin.

Greg Arias

Decision Time for Nesmith, Where Might he be Drafted by NBA

Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith is still in the process of making his decision on entering the NBA Draft, but the deadlines are approaching.

Greg Arias

Coronavirus and Sports Time of the Essence for MLB - Sports

The coronavirus brought the sports world to a halt just as MLB was preparing to kick off its 2020 season. Sports Illustrated senior writer Tom Verducci explains how this impacts everyone, from transcendent talents like Mookie Betts and Mike Trout to unheralded minor leaguers and amateurs hoping for a shot at the big leagues.

Greg Arias

Bech Becomes Newest Commit to Commodores Football

Louisiana three-star wide receiver Jack Bech is the latest commitment for head coach Derek Mason and the Vanderbilt Commodores football program.

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt Football Coach Woody Widenhofer Passes Away

Sad news for the Vanderbilt Commodores and football world.

Greg Arias