Vanderbilt's Saben Lee, Scottie Pippen Jr. Honored By SEC



NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two Commodore wins last week resulted in two player of the week honors by the SEC when junior Saben Lee was named the league’s Co-Player of the Week and Scotty Pippen Jr. was honored as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Lee, a junior guard from Phoenix, Arizona, averaged 28.5 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in wins at Alabama and against South Carolina last week. Lee scored a career-high 38 points in the win at Alabama, the second-most points ever in a road game by a Vanderbilt player. The junior set new career highs in points scored, blocks, field goals made and threes made against Alabama. In the win over the Gamecocks, he posted 19 points and had four steals. This is Lee’s second player of the week award this season after claiming SEC Player of the Week honors after his then career-high 25 point performance against Buffalo on Dec. 3 earlier this year.

Pippen Jr., a freshman guard from Los Angeles, California, averaged 17.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in two Commodore wins last week. Pippen Jr. tied a career high with 21 points, with 15 of those 21 coming on free throws, and a new career-best three steals in the win over South Carolina. The freshman also set a new career high in free throws made, and became the first Commodore to make 15 free throws in a game since Matt Freije made 18 at Indiana on Nov. 24, 2003. This also is Pippen’s second weekly honor from the SEC. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Nov. 25 when he averaged 17 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in two Commodore wins over Austin Peay and South Carolina State.

The Commodores are back in action Wednesday night in the SEC Tournament when they take on Arkansas at Bridgestone Arena. Game time is tentatively set for approximately 8:30 p.m.