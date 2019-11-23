Vandy
Maven
Video: Stackhouse On Hot Shooting In Last Two Games

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores have been on fire shooting the basketball over the last three halves in their wins over Austin Peay and South Carolina State. 

How hot have they been?

In the second half of their Wednesday win over Austin Peay and Friday's win over SCSU, the Commdores have stroked the nets at over 60.% during that stretch. It's lead them to two blowout victorys, including the 97-60 win over the Bulldogs of SCSU Friday night at Memorial Gym. 

Included in that blowout were six Commodores scoring in double figures as they saw a 20 point lead evaporate in the second half before Vanderbilt responded and put the game away.

Jerry Stackhouse was asked about the hot stretch during the post game press conference and his response can be seen in the video above. 

 

Basketball

Commodores Take Out Frustration On ETSU In 38-0 Win

Greg Arias
Halftime Report: Vanderbilt 14 ETSU 0

Greg Arias
Gameday Open Thread Live: Vanderbilt-East Tennessee State

Greg Arias
The Vanderbilt Commodores close the home portion of the schedule today as the face the Buccaneers of East Tennessee State University.

Three Predictions: Vanderbilt-ETSU

Greg Arias
Three things we're predicting in today's home finale against East Tennessee State.

Five Things We Want To See: Vanderbilt-ETSU

Greg Arias
Five things we want to see in the final home game of the season.

Video: Commodores Take Friday Double Header

Greg Arias
It was a good day for Vanderbilt basketball on Friday at Memorial Gym.

Commodores Blow Out South Carolina State 97-60

Greg Arias
For the second consecutive game, the Vanderbilt Commodores surpass to 90 point mark.

Commodore Women Blowout Furman 74-46

Greg Arias
The Commodores women's basketball team improved to 3-1 on Friday with a blowout win at Memorial Gym.

Three Keys: Vanderbilt-East Tennessee

Greg Arias
In a game Vanderbiot should win, here are three keys to get the win.

Coach For A Day: East Tennessee State

Greg Arias
The Vanderbilt Commodores will be favored for one of the few times this Saturday when they play host to East Tennessee State University this Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium.