Video: Stackhouse On Hot Shooting In Last Two Games

The Vanderbilt Commodores have been on fire shooting the basketball over the last three halves in their wins over Austin Peay and South Carolina State.

How hot have they been?

In the second half of their Wednesday win over Austin Peay and Friday's win over SCSU, the Commdores have stroked the nets at over 60.% during that stretch. It's lead them to two blowout victorys, including the 97-60 win over the Bulldogs of SCSU Friday night at Memorial Gym.

Included in that blowout were six Commodores scoring in double figures as they saw a 20 point lead evaporate in the second half before Vanderbilt responded and put the game away.

Jerry Stackhouse was asked about the hot stretch during the post game press conference and his response can be seen in the video above.