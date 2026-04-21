What It Means: Vanderbilt Basketball Lands Auburn's Sebastian Williams-Adams
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NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball has landed a commitment from Auburn transfer forward Sebastian Williams-Adams
Williams-Adams averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 stocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field as well as 30.8% from 3-point range as a freshman at Auburn. He was a piece that Auburn’s coaching staff put an emphasis on retaining and thought they had retained, but Williams-Adams entered the transfer portal in the hours prior to its closing.
Vanderbilt immediately emerged as a serious contender in the recruitment. Williams-Adams considered Vanderbilt a finalist in high school, but ultimately chose to go to Auburn. Vanderbilt is a different program than it was when Williams-Adams initially made his decision, though.
At that point, Mark Byington and company hadn’t yet won an SEC game, it hadn’t yet made the NCAA Tournament, it had no proof of concept to elevate Byington’s pitch. At that point, all they had was a vision.
Now, though, they’ve got enough of a track record to add a player like Williams-Adams. Vanderbilt has made two NCAA Tournaments since Williams-Adams’ high school recruitment, has developed a few successful forwards and has formed a foundation of expectations.
Two years later, it’s landed a commitment from Williams-Adams.
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy