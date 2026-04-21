What It Means: Vanderbilt Basketball Lands Auburn's Sebastian Williams-Adams

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball has landed a commitment from Auburn transfer forward Sebastian Williams-Adams

Williams-Adams averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 stocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field as well as 30.8% from 3-point range as a freshman at Auburn. He was a piece that Auburn’s coaching staff put an emphasis on retaining and thought they had retained, but Williams-Adams entered the transfer portal in the hours prior to its closing.

Vanderbilt immediately emerged as a serious contender in the recruitment. Williams-Adams considered Vanderbilt a finalist in high school, but ultimately chose to go to Auburn. Vanderbilt is a different program than it was when Williams-Adams initially made his decision, though.

At that point, Mark Byington and company hadn’t yet won an SEC game, it hadn’t yet made the NCAA Tournament, it had no proof of concept to elevate Byington’s pitch. At that point, all they had was a vision.

Now, though, they’ve got enough of a track record to add a player like Williams-Adams. Vanderbilt has made two NCAA Tournaments since Williams-Adams’ high school recruitment, has developed a few successful forwards and has formed a foundation of expectations.

Two years later, it’s landed a commitment from Williams-Adams.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.