2027 Linebacker Ethan Hauser Commits to Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt just got another commitment to add to its 2027 class, which already features the likes of Omarii Sanders, Grant Haviland, Jeremiah Douglas, Matt Williams, and Luke Burger.

The commitment is from three-star linebacker Ethan Hauser out of Buford High School in Georgia.

He is ranked as high as the 50th-best linebacker in the country according to 247 Sports, and he committed to Vandy over blue bloods such as Tennessee, Michigan, Texas A&M, and a rising program in Missouri.

What really makes this a huge get for the Commodores is that it felt like Michigan had been making a big push in the last few months for Hauser, so beating out a storied program like that is a huge recruiting win. He was also scheduled to make an official visit there next month. Michigan's linebacker coach visited Hauser at his high school just two weeks ago.

Tennessee was also very high on Hauser, but with a lot of changes to the Volunteers' defensive staff, they lost ground that they could not make up.

A&M also posed a unique threat. The Aggies as a program are probably in the best position out of the five, but they are a relatively new school on Hauser’s board, and he has never visited College Station.

Missouri was a strong contender for a while, and he had an official visit scheduled for early June, but Hauser ultimately decided against the Tigers.

Hauser also recently visited Clemson back in early April, although he left them out of his top five.

Hauser is a great player and state champion with the Buford Wolves. Last season, he recorded 48 total tackles, three quarterback hurries, and two interceptions. He is viewed as a linebacker by some colleges, and a safety by others, similarly to Omarii Sanders.

Hauser and his Buford squad will be in the national spotlight this upcoming season for any Vanderbilt fans who want to watch the 6-foot-2 linebacker. The Wolves will play in notable games against top national programs such as Grayson (Georgia), Collins Hill (Georgia), and Miami Central (Florida), with the Miami Central game being a hot topic in particular with the Georgia vs Florida high school football rivalry.

He was set to go on an official visit tomorrow to Nashville, and with his commitment today, the expectation is that he will--in fact--take that visit.

Hauser is a dual-sport athlete and also runs track for the Wolves, where he was a county champion the past season.

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