Big-10 Wins 2020 Contradiction Championship

Contradictions have seemingly become the name of the game this week when it comes to college football, and it would be amusing if it weren't so ridiculous.

When the Big-10 and Pac-12 poured water on their 2020 season Tuesday afternoon, washing away games, some conference members were quick to criticize the move.

Big boys like Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Nebraska voiced their displeasure with the decision while Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez provided comic relief.

Alvarez, who is widely respected in the college football world, stated in an interview that Wisconsin would remain on the 20-hour week through the fall with both workouts and drill work for their college athletes.

So Barry, let me get this straight. Players can remain on campus, attend classes, go to the weight room, workout, eat at the training table, but can't play actual games?

Does the virus know the difference between games and the weight room, training table, or classroom?

These same athletes, who will be working 20-hours per week, will also be involved in social activities with their friends who are going unchecked and could easily infect his athletes.

Is it just me, or does this make sense?

If the virus is so dangerous that athletes can't play, then why would you have them doing anything on campus related to sports?

Like most everything else in 2020, that doesn't make sense; this doesn't either. And why should it? It's just the continuation of a year that none will ever forget.

Regardless of what might happen with the SEC, Big-12, and ACC, the contradictions will forever be here, begging for answers that will never come.

Lastly, the prospects of the Big-10 or anyone else playing football in the spring is a ridiculous idea and adds yet another safety contradiction to the equation.

Would it be safe for players to play even an eight-game spring schedule, the turn around just a few short months later, and play a regular fall schedule?

How is that even a consideration?

These are the same people who were preaching about the safety of players while they were canceling a season, but will gladly allow them to work on football 20-hours a week without the rewards of playing the games.

It's all annoying, and the Big-10 should be crowned contradiction champions for 2020.

