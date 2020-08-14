Blamed But Not Guilty, The Media Didn't Cancel College Football

While we are not guilty of causing the cancellation of college football by two Power Five conferences, the media has become the whipping boys and girls for some fans on social media following the moves by the big-10 and Pac-12 earlier this week.

The outcries from the public have drawn harsh responses from some of my colleagues, while some, like myself, have mostly ignored the ridiculous assertions.

However, Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated decided to take a different approach this week, penning an article and accepting the blame in a satirical and sarcastic response.

"You don't have to look far to find somebody who blames the media for canceling the college football season, and says we are trying to cancel NFL season, too. I will be blunt here: This ticks me off. "The media" is not canceling college football season. I am doing it all by myself; thank you very much," wrote Rosenberg.

While there are certainly some "I told you so" types in the media who will write glowingly about how they were correct in saying the season wouldn't be played, they are not rooting for, or wanting the season canceled,

Let me add one caveat here; they are not rooting for it unless they are sadistic and downright evil.

Why would anyone who makes their living covering sports root against their own financial interests?

Since March, we in the sports media have been tasked with continuing to provide content for readers without the benefit of actual games. I am not counting the recent return of MLB and NHL games, of course.

Still, that didn't stop Rosenberg from openly mocking those who believe this load of bull. In fact, in the end, Rosenberg had done such a thorough job of mocking the clown posse of social media, that most of them likely didn't even realize it.

"You might wonder if I was "rooting for the virus," wrote Rosenberg. "Well, duh. What self-respecting journalist would not root for a virus that has killed 160,000 Americans? It all falls under the umbrella of being a bad person, O.K.?

Indeed, we love a winner, and the virus was a heavy favorite. Some us front-runners latched on for the win.

"Of course, it's "better" for sportswriters to have "sports" to cover. It gives us "work," which helps us get "paid." But I am devoted to my passion of being a bad person, and sometimes—I recognize the irony here—being a bad person means being unselfish. If I can work and get paid, my colleagues can work and get paid. That's a non-starter for me," continued Rosenberg.

Yep, nailed it. Knocked it out of the park—a round-tripper for Rosenberg, and a loss for those who sputtered this nonsense.

"Alas, my work is not finished. The Big 12 just released its new schedule, and the SEC plans to go forward with its season, said Rosenberg. But I still believe, at the bottom of the place where my heart would be if I had one, that I can get those leagues to cancel their seasons, too. I feel good about my chances, and I guess it won't hurt anything to tell you the real secret to my success."

"I just tell people not to wear a mask. Works every time," concluded Rosenberg.

That's it, so mask up, and party on, Garth!

