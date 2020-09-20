Cam Johnson Ready to be No.1 for Vanderbilt

Entering the 2020 college football season, the Vanderbilt Commodores need players to step forward at many positions, including wide receiver. Cam Johnson says he's ready to do just that and assume the role of the No.1 receiver on this team.

"I'm definitely excited about it like I said, I think we have a lot of guys in the who are going to be able to sort of alleviate the pressure of being the No.1 receiver," said Johnson. "But also like you said, it's something you dream of when you're in high school is to go a major program and be able to be sort of the No.1 guy."

"I'm definitely excited about it. I think that putting me sort of the half-year that I didn't get, because of breaking my ankle, I think that in some ways it was beneficial for me," continued Johnson. "It sort of put me in this position because I was able to learn a lot about the X's and O's part of the game and reading coverages and things like that."

The junior to be, who spoke with media on Friday during a zoom conference call, sounded like a player confident in where he is and what he can do for the Commodores as their top option this season.

He also had high praise for his teammates and spoke of the quarterbacks competing for the starting role.

"They're all so different, I mean, Danny's (Clark) got an unbelievable arm, Ken's (Seals) been here since spring so he's got a really good grasp of the offense and he's also really good at communicating with the wide receivers," said Johnson. "Then Jeremy's (Mussa) got one of probably the best touches I've ever seen. When he throws the ball it just sort of getting it out there, putting air under it, I mean it's always going to be on the money and also Mike, (Wright) the way he just able to extend plays and sort of make something out of nothing sometimes is amazing."

"So I think that there's no way we can go wrong with any quarterback we put out there next Saturday because they all bring good things to the table and I think they'll each get their own time to showcase that during the season," Johnson said.

