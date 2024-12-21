Clark Lea Says Eli Stowers Is 'Excited' About Potential Vanderbilt Return
Vanderbilt got huge news when the court ruled Diego Pavia can play in 2025.
The Commodores hadn't gone after quarterbacks in the transfer portal to that point, putting a whole lot of faith in the ruling going their way.
With Pavia slated to suit up for Vanderbilt next season, that is huge for the future of this program and how they can continue to add through the portal with offensive playmakers previously being a little shy about coming to Nashville with the cloud of uncertainty still in place.
But, the signal caller isn't the only star from this year's team who the Commodores are looking to get back.
Breakout tight end Eli Stowers, who became Vanderbilt's first offensive player to earn First-Team All-SEC honors since 2013, is weighing his options between returning for another year of college or turning professional.
There hasn't been a lot of information on which way he's leaning.
Stowers began his career as a quarterback before transitioning to his current position when he transferred to New Mexico State for the 2023 season.
Since making that change, he projects to have a bright future ahead of him in the NFL.
He caught 45 balls for 583 yards and four touchdowns this year with the Commodores, following up the 366-yard and two-touchdown output he had the season before.
With those numbers and his athletic profile, that's certainly enough for him to find a home at the next level, but with another year of polish, there's a chance he could be one of the first tight ends taken in the 2026 draft.
Clark Lea shared an update on Stowers.
"I don't want to put a [percentage] on it. I think he's weighing options, and he hasn't ruled anything out. I'm excited about the potential of bringing him back. I know he's excited about the potential of remaining a part of this program," he said per John Glennon of The Nashville Post.
That's a great sign for Vanderbilt.
Another thing that could guide Stowers back to campus is the fact that Pavia is returning.
The two played together at New Mexico State in 2023 before both decided to become Commodores. They are also roommates and have a close bond.
With Pavia playing one more year of college football, that should help Stowers boost his draft stock even further, something he is weighing at this point in time.