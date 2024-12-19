Uncertainty Surrounding Diego Pavia Is Hurting Vanderbilt in Transfer Portal
Vanderbilt is looking to make some splashes in the transfer portal.
They have already done a good job of adding talent, earning commitments from previous four-star high school recruit Keanu Koht, top offensive lineman Jordan White, high-upside lineman Gunner Givens, and bringing in Texas transfer Aaron Bryant, among others.
But according to Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports, the uncertainty surrounding the status of star quarterback Diego Pavia heading into next season is hurting their ability to sign playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.
"Amid concerns that the uncertainty regarding Pavia's status could hold back recruiting, the Commodores have seen highly regarded offensive players like Arkansas wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and USC offensive lineman Mason Murphy leave campus after visits without committing," he writes.
This is certainly something the Clark Lea and his staff are dealing with.
Pavia is said to be out of eligibility by the NCAA because of his time in junior college, but the star quarterback is currently suing over that notion, citing an earning opportunity being taken away from him under the guise of NIL.
Both Vanderbilt and Pavia are hoping that U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell makes his decision on the case later this week, giving both the program and player an idea about what the future holds.
If Pavia wins the lawsuit, then he will be back in Nashville for another season.
If not, his collegiate career is over.
While that is straightforward, the longevity of this process is also an issue since, as long as the case is still being looked at, Pavia is deemed eligible, but if it's in the middle of the 2025 campaign and the ruling states he can no longer play, he will no longer be allowed to suit up for Vanderbilt.
Hence where these issues are stemming from.
The Commodores would love to have Pavia back, something Lea has made very clear by stating he's hopeful the ruling goes in their favor. That has prevented them from going after some of the top transfer quarterbacks in the portal, which could prove to be costly.
Offensive players at wide receiver or running back aren't looking to join a program where there is uncertainty at the most important position in sports, so if this continues to drag on, then Vanderbilt could really have some issues improving in those areas.
It's a tough situation to be in.
Vanderbilt is showing loyalty to the star who authored the best season in recent memory for the Commodores, but if he isn't able to play in 2025, that loyalty could come back to bite them.